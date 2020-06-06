Left Menu
Sales, revenue will be impacted in Q1, Q2 this fiscal due to COVID-19: TAJGVK

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 18:29 IST
TAJGVK Hotels & Resorts on Saturday said its sales, revenue and profitability for the first and second quarter of the current fiscal will be impacted due to COVID-19 pandemic. The company also said the lockdowns and restrictions imposed on various activities due to COVID-19 have posed challenges, as it was faced with lot of cancellations of the confirmed bookings, thereby impacting the financials.

In a regulatory filing, the company said since the situation is exceptional and is changing dynamically, it is not in a position to gauge with certainty the future impact on its operations. "We believe there will be impact in sales volumes, revenue and profitability for Q1 and Q2 as our hotel operations are presently shut and will gradually ramp up only after the resolution of the pandemic," TAJGVK Hotels & Resorts said in the BSE filing.

However, the company is confident about adapting to the changing business environment and respond suitably to fulfill the needs of its customers, it added. Considering that all the company's hotels are operated under the iconic Taj brand, the company does not foresee any challenges in recovery, post the revival of the economy, the filing said.

"However, revenues are expected to be softer in the initial phase of the lockdown, and for some time after the lifting of the lockdown mainly due to lower occupancies and limited food and beverages offtake arising out of the reduced business and leisure travel," it added. The company is in a comfortable liquidity position to meet its commitments, the filing said.

TAJGVK Hotels & Resorts  is a joint venture between Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) and Hyderabad-based GVK Group. PTI AKT BAL.

