CM urges industries to employ local workers,says more lockdown relaxations will be announced

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-06-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 18:40 IST
With the COVID-19 pandemic posing several challenges, especially altering the way of living and displacing the migrant work force, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday urged captains of industry to employ local workers as migrants have left for their home states. He said the state government would also announce more relaxations post lockdown, based on the then prevailing conditions.

Inaugurating 'Luminous Tamil Nadu', a virtual meet, organised by the CII in Chennai, Palaniswami said employing local workers in the absence of migrants will ensure industrial development and avert any dip in production. "The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation is keen on joining hands with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in providing the necessary skill training to native workers," he said.

Further, his government was "closely monitoring the changing situation and would announce more lockdown relaxations depending on the then prevailing circumstances." He assured his government's support in implementing district-level reforms and further simplifying procedures for obtaining various clearances from employment and local bodies departments. The Chief Minister pointed out that the world economy has been badly affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in several changes in lifestyles.

"Wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing and working from home for certain sectors have become the new normal conditions. It's heartening to note that the industries are following the government's instructions on precautions and I hope you will continue to do so," he said.

Palaniswami said he had instructed officials to focus primarily on four points - to ensure industries adopt the new normal way, attract new investments to the state, simplify government procedures and practices and simplify loan procedures to increase money circulation for businesses. Due to the incentives announced for production and manufacturing of medicines and medical equipment in Tamil Nadu, several companies have commenced production and are delivering across the country, he said.

Referring to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, he said a capital subsidy of Rs 120 crore has been granted to 955 companies under the COVID-19 Relief & Upliftment Scheme (CORUS). Palaniswami also recalled the constitution of the Special Investment Promotion Task Force to attract investments from other countries shifting base to India, and the constitution of a panel under former RBI Governor C Rangarajan to advise the State on the short and medium-term responses to COVID-19.

