STP-registered units' exports hit Rs 4.21 lakh cr in 2019-20

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 19:07 IST
Determined efforts of the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) in promoting the IT industry has boosted exports from STP-registered units to Rs 4.21 lakh crore in 2019-20, according to STPI Director General Omkar Rai. STPI, an autonomous society under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), commemorated its 29th Foundation Day on June 5.

"The exports clocked by STP-registered units stands at Rs 4,21,103 crore during 2019-20 from Rs 52 crore in 1992-93. In last 3 decades, the determined efforts of STPI in promoting IT industry and boosting software exports essentially reflect STPI's commitment towards economic progress of the nation," Rai was quoted as saying in a statement. He added that STPI is setting up more than 21 domain-centric Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in a collaborative manner across India.

"These CoEs will enable a pan India vibrant tech start-up ecosystem in times to come," he said. On the occasion of STPI's 29th Foundation Day, a day-long webinar was conducted that was attended by experts and thought leaders from government, industry, academia and industry associations.

"STPI has been our partner in implementing many exciting schemes we are recently brought out. It has been instrumental in aiding the growth of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry not only in cities but also in rural hinterlands. E-governance and digital expansion in sectors such as health, agriculture, education present huge opportunities for India," MeitY Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney said..

