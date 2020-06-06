Indian courts adopting technology in forward-thinking manner: Niti Aayog CEO

Indian courts are quickly adopting technology in a sustainable and forward-thinking manner, and each arm of the Indian system is working towards a solution-driven future, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Saturday. Kant said one of the most encouraging developments during COVID-19 pandemic is how progressive and innovative the Supreme Court has been in adopting the technology.

COVID-19 pandemic has forced a shift towards solutions that minimise contact and can be activated through technology, including for the resolution of disputes, he said in a webinar on "Catalyzing Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) for Justice Delivery". Participating at the event, Justice AK Sikri said online dispute resolution has the potential to be time and cost-saving. It is then imperative to create awareness and provide incentive, he added.

Justice DY Chandrachud said that Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain have the potential to unlock disputes. We have a mine of data on National Judicial Data Grid, which can be analysed, he said, adding that the E-committee has taken the decision to adopt open APIs to unlock creativity and entrepreneurial energy for justice services.

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilkeni said the future is a hybrid led model, where courts hold both virtual and physical sessions. It will be a transformational change in the way the justice system works, Nilkeni noted.