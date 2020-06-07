Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fox News: Black deaths, stock market graphic was insensitive

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-06-2020 03:34 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 03:34 IST
Fox News: Black deaths, stock market graphic was insensitive

Fox News apologised Saturday for how it displayed a chart correlating the stock market's performance with the aftermath of the deaths of George Floyd, Martin Luther King Jr. and Michael Brown. The graphic that aired Friday to illustrate market reactions to historic periods of civil unrest "should have never aired on television without full context. We apologise for the insensitivity of the image and take this issue seriously,” the cable channel said in a statement.

The apology followed a sharp backlash to the “Special Report with Bret Baier” segment. Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Illinois, tweeted that the graphic makes it clear that Fox News “does not care about black lives,” while Michael Steele, former Republican National Committee chair and a MSNBC political analyst, posted, “This is how they mourn the loss of black men at #FoxNews - by how much the stock market goes up.” Baier retweeted Fox's apology without further comment. The chart included on “Special Report” illustrated gains made by the S&P 500 index after King's assassination in 1968; the Ferguson, Missouri, police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown in 2014, and the May 25 death of Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. It also measured the financial yardstick against the 1991 acquittal of Los Angeles police officers in the beating of Rodney King.

It was shown as part of a segment with Fox News and Fox Business reporter Susan Li focusing on the market rally that followed an unexpectedly lower number of jobless claims. Other business publications and TV channels in recent days have compared the market's performance to current and historic social upheaval, but with significant background and explanation.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US Secretary of State hits out at China over 'callous exploitation' of George Floyd's death

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Saturday local time hit out at China for callous exploitation of George Floyds death saying that this laughable propaganda cant fool anyone. The Chinese Communist Partys callous exploitation of the trag...

Denver police ordered to limit use of tear gas and plastic bullets in protests

A U.S. District Court Judge ordered Denver police on Friday not to use tear gas, plastic bullets and other less-than-lethal force such as flash grenades against protesters, unless approved by a senior officer in response to specific acts of...

"Enough is Enough": Jamaicans protest in support of George Floyd

Wearing black and braving a blistering sun, Jamaicans gathered on Saturday to lend support to global protests against police abuses sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.Several hundred people stood outside the U.S....

TTD complained to police against many people for spreading false information

Trinumala Police has registered cases against individuals for allegedly spreading fake news about Tirumala temple through social media platforms, an official statement of the shrine said on Saturday. The Tirumala- Tirupathi Devasthanams TTD...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020