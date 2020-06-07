China exports in May fall 3.3% year-on-year; imports shrink 16.7%Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-06-2020 08:53 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 08:53 IST
China's exports in May fell a less-than-expected 3.3% compared with a year earlier, but imports plunged 16.7%, customs data showed on Sunday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast exports would tumble 7% from a year earlier after a 3.5% gain in April.
Imports were estimated to have contracted 9.7%, recovering from a slide of 14.2% in April. China posted a trade surplus of $62.93 billion last month, compared with the poll's forecast for a $39 billion surplus and $45.34 billion surplus in April.
