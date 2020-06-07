Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-China May exports slip back into contraction, imports worst in 4 years

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 10:19 IST
UPDATE 1-China May exports slip back into contraction, imports worst in 4 years

China's exports contracted in May as global coronavirus lockdowns continued to devastate demand, while a sharper-than-expected fall in imports pointed to mounting pressure on manufacturers as global growth stalls.

The sombre trade readings for the world's second-biggest economy could pile pressure on policymakers to roll out more support for a sector that is critical to the livelihoods of more than 180 million workers. Total trade accounts for about a third of the economy. Overseas shipments in May fell 3.3% from a year earlier, after a surprising 3.5% gain in April, customs data showed on Sunday. That compared with a 7% drop forecast in a Reuters poll.

While exports fared slightly better than expected, imports tumbled 16.7% compared with a year earlier, worsening from a 14.2% decline the previous month and marking the sharpest decline since January 2016. It had been expected to fall 9.7% in May.

As a result, China posted a record trade surplus of $62.93 billion last month, the highest since Reuters started tracking the series in 1981, compared with the poll's forecast for a $39 billion surplus and $45.34 billion surplus in April. China's trade surplus with the United States widened to $27.89 billion in May, Reuters calculation based on customs data showed.

This comes as Sino-U.S. tensions are again on the rise, though sources say President Donald Trump has little choice but to stick with a Phase 1 trade deal for now. Both official and private factory surveys for May showed sub-indexes for export orders remained deep in contraction. Profits at China's industrial firms fell almost 30% in the January-April period.

Highlighting the uncertain outlook, the Chinese government said in late May it was not setting an annual growth target, for the first time since 2002, reflecting a cautious stance on policy easing. The economy shrank 6.8% in the first quarter from a year earlier. Many Chinese exporters, stuck with unsold stock and cancelled orders from abroad, are cutting staff and moving into e-commerce to target the domestic market.

One bright spot has been exports of medical supplies, of which China has dominated the supply chain. In the first half of May, China shipped 63.2 billion yuan of medical supplies, Reuters calculations from customs data showed, compared with 71.2 billion yuan in the March-April period.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19 After data debacle, we still dont knowScientists are resuming COVID-19 trials of the now world-famous drug hydroxychloroquine, as confusion con...

Sports News Roundup: Panthers cut ties with the company; NBA tweaks standings, will clarify roster rules and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.We were wrong NFL commissioner regrets stance on player protests, condemns racismNational Football League NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league made mistakes in not listening to ...

Adherence to lockdown keep Daman, Diu coronavirus-free

The Daman and Diu districts of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli have not reported any COVID-19 case so far, and the administration has attributed this to strict implementation of the lockdown orders and commitment of corona war...

IOC says Unlock 1.0 to revive fuel sales soon

Weeks after the coronavirus lockdown led to fuel sales nosediving to record lows, Indian Oil Corp IOC, the nations largest oil firm, sees demand returning with the resumption of economic activities. The company said though it is on track ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020