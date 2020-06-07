Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt considering proposal to cut export duty on hides, skins of bovine

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 14:19 IST
Govt considering proposal to cut export duty on hides, skins of bovine

The government is considering a proposal to cut duty on exports of hides and skins of bovine from the current 40 per cent with a view to boost its outbound shipments, sources said. The All India Meat and Livestock Exporters Association (AIMLEA) has been demanding complete elimination of export duty as the industry is getting large number of enquiries from global markets.

A proposal in this regard was supported by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, stating that the reduction would benefit farmers who are into this business, sources said. The Commerce and Industry Ministry will have to take a view on this before sending it to the Finance Ministry.

However, domestic leather product manufacturers are strongly opposing the proposal stating that raw materials should not be exported out of the country. "It should be made available to domestic manufacturers so that value added goods are exported," a leather goods manufacturer said.

Another source said that there would be opposition to this proposal by some departments as the government is looking to boost manufacturing and exports of value added goods from the country, not shipments of raw material. AIMLEA General Secretary Fauzan Alavi said that there is huge demand for hides and skin in the global market, and cut in export duty would provide an impetus to this industry.

"Every sector should be treated at par. We are getting good orders for meat. So what we will do with the hides and skins. Given the support from the government on the duty front, we can significantly increase the exports. India is the only country which has this duty. In times of open markets and global trade is this viable?," Alavi said. India is one of the major countries in the world in production of raw hides and for tanning. The other countries are China, Brazil, the US, Argentina, and Russia.

In 2019 Budget, the government had slashed the duty to 40 per cent from 60 per cent. Currently, the share of raw hides and leather skin in India's total leather and leather goods exports, which stood at USD 4.65 billion (about Rs 35,000 crore) in 2019-20, is almost negligible.

India's export of raw hides and skins (other than fur skins) and leather stood at USD 453 million during April-January 2019-20. It was at USD 724 million in 2018-19 and USD 874 million in 2017-18.

China, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Italy, Korea, Malaysia and Vietnam are the key export destinations for India..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan declines to join U.S., others in condemning China for Hong Kong law-Kyodo

Japan will not join the United States, Britain and others in issuing a statement scolding China for imposing a new security law, Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday, citing officials from countries involved. The United Kingdom, the U.S., A...

Kashmiri woman held for planning terror acts tests positive for COVID-19 in NIA custody

A Kashmiri woman, who was arrested earlier this year for allegedly planning a terror attack in the country during anti-CAA protests here, has tested positive for COVID-19 while in the custody of National Investigation AgencyNIA. The judge d...

366 stranded migrants leave for Odisha on three special flights from Jammu

As many as 366 stranded migrants left for Odisha on three special flights from Jammu on Sunday, thanking the Naveen Patnaik government and the Jammu and Kashmir administration for making arrangements for their return, officials said here. T...

Not right time to unlock Delhi: Cong

The Congress on Sunday said that 25 per cent COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi indicates the onset of community transmission and this was not the right time to unlock the city. The Delhi government has decided to open restaurants and shoppi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020