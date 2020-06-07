Left Menu
Development News Edition

With no stimulus in sight, Bengal realtors now seek non-fiscal measures

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-06-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 16:00 IST
With no stimulus in sight, Bengal realtors now seek non-fiscal measures

A day after West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra said the state government was not in a position to provide stimulus to the real estate sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic, developers are seeking non-fiscal measures, including circle rate rationalisation and extension of construction timeline, officials said on Sunday. Addressing a webinar organised by the CII on Saturday, Mitra requested real estate developers to submit a policy intervention memorandum to the government for its consideration.

"We will now focus on a few non-fiscal demands that would help the construction and real estate sector survive in the crisis period and thrive in the post-COVID-19 world. There are areas where the government can intervene to boost the sector," Credai Bengal president Nandu Belani told PTI. He said the industry had sought fiscal benefits such as the reduction in stamp duty, rebate in municipal taxes during the lockdown.

"The circle rates can be rationalised. Automatic extension of various sanctions, fast approval of applications and extension of timelines to all the projects for which land has been provided by the government agencies can be considered," Merlin group head Sushil Mohta said. A charter of demands will be submitted to the minister soon, he said.

Meanwhile, Mitra had expressed concern about falling bank credit growth from 6.9 per cent in April, 2019 to 1.4 per cent in March, 2020 and the rising NPAs. "The macroeconomic scenario in India has been on the downside since 2019 with the GDP declining steadily from 5.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2019 to 3.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2020," Mitra said.

He said the stimulus package announced by the central government in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis has "no cash infusion". Speaking about West Bengal's real estate and construction industry, he said almost 35 lakh of the workforce are engaged in the sector which contributes to 10 per cent of the state's GDP.

He spoke about the Panagarh Material Construction Hub and requested developers and businessmen to be a part of it. Mitra said the government is also planning for a similar construction materials park in North Bengal.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Disclose preliminary enquiries into corruption complaints closed without FIRs: CIC to CBI

In a major decision to promote transparency in the CBI, the Central Information Commission CIC has ordered disclosure of preliminary enquiries into corruption complaints which have been closed by the probe agency without registering any FIR...

Tripura to conduct raids to stop govt school teachers from giving private tuitions

The Tripura administration will start conducting raids from Tuesday onwards to stop government school teachers from giving private tuitions, state Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said. The minister said teachers of government and aided sc...

Pandemic triggers big swings in prescription drug use

As most of the nation hunkered down amid the coronavirus pandemic, visits to doctor offices and outpatient clinics plunged. Thats helping cause major swings in prescription drug use. Express Scripts, a top prescription benefit manager with ...

Airtel says its retail stores open in most locations now; lists measures for customer convenience amid 'uncertainity'

Telecom operator Airtel has said its retail stores have now opened across most locations and that measures such as Concierge Service have been rolled out for delivery of SIM card at customers doorsteps or for installation of broadband and D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020