With no stimulus in sight, Bengal realtors now seek non-fiscal measures

A day after West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra said the state government was not in a position to provide stimulus to the real estate sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic, developers are seeking non-fiscal measures, including circle rate rationalisation and extension of construction timeline, officials said on Sunday. Addressing a webinar organised by the CII on Saturday, Mitra requested real estate developers to submit a policy intervention memorandum to the government for its consideration.

"We will now focus on a few non-fiscal demands that would help the construction and real estate sector survive in the crisis period and thrive in the post-COVID-19 world. There are areas where the government can intervene to boost the sector," Credai Bengal president Nandu Belani told PTI. He said the industry had sought fiscal benefits such as the reduction in stamp duty, rebate in municipal taxes during the lockdown.

"The circle rates can be rationalised. Automatic extension of various sanctions, fast approval of applications and extension of timelines to all the projects for which land has been provided by the government agencies can be considered," Merlin group head Sushil Mohta said. A charter of demands will be submitted to the minister soon, he said.

Meanwhile, Mitra had expressed concern about falling bank credit growth from 6.9 per cent in April, 2019 to 1.4 per cent in March, 2020 and the rising NPAs. "The macroeconomic scenario in India has been on the downside since 2019 with the GDP declining steadily from 5.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2019 to 3.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2020," Mitra said.

He said the stimulus package announced by the central government in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis has "no cash infusion". Speaking about West Bengal's real estate and construction industry, he said almost 35 lakh of the workforce are engaged in the sector which contributes to 10 per cent of the state's GDP.

He spoke about the Panagarh Material Construction Hub and requested developers and businessmen to be a part of it. Mitra said the government is also planning for a similar construction materials park in North Bengal.