ADIA picks 1.16 pc stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 5,683.50 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 19:35 IST
ADIA picks 1.16 pc stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 5,683.50 cr

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (AIDA) on Sunday bought 1.16 per cent stake in Reliance Industries' digital arm Jio Platform for Rs 5,683.50 crore, the Indian firm said in a statement

This is the eighth investment in Jio Platforms in less than seven weeks. Cumulatively, Rs 97,855.65 crore has been raised, the statement said.

