ADIA picks 1.16 pc stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 5,683.50 cr

ADIA picks 1.16 pc stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 5,683.50 crPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 19:35 IST
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (AIDA) on Sunday bought 1.16 per cent stake in Reliance Industries' digital arm Jio Platform for Rs 5,683.50 crore, the Indian firm said in a statement
This is the eighth investment in Jio Platforms in less than seven weeks. Cumulatively, Rs 97,855.65 crore has been raised, the statement said.
