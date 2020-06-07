Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Delay likely for Delhi govt's new excise policy

PTI | Mavelikkara | Updated: 07-06-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 19:54 IST
COVID-19: Delay likely for Delhi govt's new excise policy

The new excise policy of the Delhi government is likely to get delayed by some more days in view of the COVID-19 crisis in the national capital, an official said on Sunday. The official said the draft of the policy was submitted by the Excise Department to the government in March, but it has not been finalized so far due to the pandemic situation and the lockdown.

Last year, the government had decided to allow microbreweries in the national capital. However, there is currently only one microbrewery in the city. "We have submitted the excise policy draft to the government. It may get delayed by some more days due to COVID-19 crises," the official said.

Meanwhile, liquor in Delhi will be cheaper from June 10 as the AAP government decided to withdraw the 70-per cent "special corona fee" on its sale. The government, however, increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on all categories of liquor from 20 per cent to 25 per cent from Wednesday.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. coronavirus deaths top 110,000 as cases approach 2 million - Reuters tally

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 110,000 people in the United States, according to a Reuters tally on Sunday, as nationwide protests against racial injustice spark fears of a resurgence of the virus.About 1,000 Americans have died...

Confident NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar: Amit Shah

Setting the tone for Bihar assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the state moved from jungle raj to janta raj during the NDA rule and expressed confidence that the alliance will get a two-third majority in the state e...

Haryana reports 4 COVID deaths, highest single-day jump in cases at 496

Haryana on Sunday reported four COVID-19 deaths -- three of them from worst-hit Faridabad district -- as the state recorded its highest single-day jump in cases at 496, of which 230 were from Gurgaon alone. With three more deaths, Faridabad...

Over 200 migrant workers set to fly home to Jharkhand from Leh

More than 200 migrant workers of Jharkhand will be airlifted from Leh in four batches next week, officials said on Sunday. The migrants, all of them residents of the states Santhal Pargana region, are currently stranded at Nubra Ghati and C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020