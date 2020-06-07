Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio Platforms for 1.16 pc equity stake

In an unprecedented eighth occurrence of investment in Jio Platforms in less than seven weeks, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest Rs 5,683.50 crore, valuing Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore, said the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-06-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 20:44 IST
ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio Platforms for 1.16 pc equity stake
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In an unprecedented eighth occurrence of investment in Jio Platforms in less than seven weeks, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest Rs 5,683.50 crore, valuing Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore, said the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Sunday. ADIA's investment will translate into a 1.16 per cent equity stake on a fully diluted basis.

Established in 1976, ADIA is a globally-diversified investment institution that prudently invests funds on behalf of the Government of Abu Dhabi through a strategy focused on long-term value creation. ADIA manages a global investment portfolio that is diversified across more than two dozen asset classes and sub-categories. "With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 97,885.65 crore from leading global investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala and ADIA in less than seven weeks," the company said in a statement.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said that he looked forward to benefitting from the group's experience and insights. "I am delighted that ADIA, with its track record of more than four decades of successful long-term value investing across the world, is partnering with Jio Platforms in its mission to take India to digital leadership and generate inclusive growth opportunities. This investment is a strong endorsement of our strategy and India's potential," he said.

Meanwhile, Shahwan Aldhaheri, Executive Director of the Private Equities Department at ADIA, said that the investment in Jio Platforms is a result of it establishing itself as a market leader in just four years. "Jio Platforms is at the forefront of India's digital revolution, poised to benefit from major socioeconomic developments and the transformative effects of technology on the way people live and work. The rapid growth of the business, which has established itself as a market leader in just four years, has been built on a strong track record of strategic execution. Our investment in Jio is a further demonstration of ADIA's ability to draw on deep regional and sector expertise to invest globally in market-leading companies and alongside proven partners," he said.

Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, is a next-generation technology platform focused on providing high-quality and affordable digital services across India, with millions of subscribers. Jio Platforms has made significant investments across its digital ecosystem, powered by leading technologies spanning broadband connectivity, smart devices, cloud and edge computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, augmented and mixed reality, and blockchain.

Jio's vision is to enable a Digital India for 1.3 billion people and businesses across the country, including small merchants, micro-businesses and farmers so that all of them can enjoy the fruits of inclusive growth. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands join Rome's first big anti-racism rally

In Romes sprawling Peoples Square, thousands of demonstrators turned out for the citys first major rally against racism. With a great majority wearing masks to protect themselves against the coronavirus, participants listened to speeches fo...

Vikram Dev Dutt appointed new principal secy of Delhi govt's Health and Family Welfare dept

Senior IAS officer Vikram Dev Dutt has been appointed as the principal secretary, Health and Family Welfare department of the Delhi government, an official order said on Sunday. Dutt, a 1993-batch IAS AGMUT cadre, will be posted as principa...

U.S. coronavirus deaths top 110,000 as cases approach 2 million - Reuters tally

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 110,000 people in the United States, according to a Reuters tally on Sunday, as nationwide protests against racial injustice spark fears of a resurgence of the virus.About 1,000 Americans have died...

Confident NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar: Amit Shah

Setting the tone for Bihar assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the state moved from jungle raj to janta raj during the NDA rule and expressed confidence that the alliance will get a two-third majority in the state e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020