OnePlus to add affordable smart TVs to India portfolio

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 13:14 IST
Premium smartphone maker OnePlus on Monday said it will add mid-range  and entry-level  models to its smart TV portfolio in India, a move that will help it compete more aggressively against rivals like Xiaomi and Realme. The two new series of OnePlus TV will be unveiled on July 2. The company had forayed into the smart TV segment in September last year with the launch of its 55-inch TV (two models), priced at Rs 69,900 and Rs 99,990. With a more affordable pricing and increased product lineup, OnePlus will be able to compete more aggressively against rivals like Xiaomi and Realme. "As part of its revamped global business strategy, OnePlus aims to deliver a premium and more accessible connected ecosystem experience to its users. The new OnePlus smart TVs are targeted to bring a premium experience across different screen sizes to  the mid-range as well as the entry-level smart TV segments in India," a statement said. Pete Lau, founder and CEO of OnePlus, said the company aims to further enhance its OnePlus connected ecosystem experience in 2020.

"We look forward to offering a wider range of smart TVs that embody our burdenless technology experience, and also provide a truly seamless smart TV experience for our community at an accessible price range,” he added. A number of smartphone players such as Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, Micromax and Motorola have smart TVs in their product portfolio. According to Counterpoint Research, shipments of TVs in India grew 15 per cent annually to reach the highest-ever 15 million units in 2019, and the growth was mainly driven by budget smart TVs, with 32-inch TVs the leading segment.

The report noted that smart TV was the fastest-growing segment, growing 25 per cent year-on-year. The smart TV market in India was mostly driven by brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, and emerging tail brands such as TCL, Vu and others, which are leveraging their growing channel presence both online and offline to target new users and upgrade users, it had added. Xiaomi, which started selling smart TVs in India in 2018, offers various screen sizes ranging from 32-inches to 65-inches, priced at Rs 12,499 onwards.

Last month, Realme had announced its foray into the smart TVs segment with two models -- 32-inch display (Rs 12,999) and 43-inch display (Rs 21,999) and said it aimed to sell 1 million units by December this year..

