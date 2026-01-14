Samsung's Bold Leap: Revolutionizing Appliance Upgrades in India

Tech giant Samsung is evaluating the introduction of a smartphone-like upgrade platform for its home appliances sector in India, drawing inspiration from its successful Galaxy Forever Plan. This move hints at a potential revolution in making premium appliances more affordable for aspirational Indian consumers.

The company plans to apply AI across its devices under the Vision 2026 initiative, envisioning a 'trade-in platform' for home appliances. The concept is designed to allow customers to enjoy newer, feature-rich appliance models at a reduced cost, enhancing affordability in an otherwise sluggish market.

The proposed framework would encourage first-time buyers and those looking for second-hand options, offering a guaranteed buyback value. Samsung's Southwest Asia President, JB Park, suggested that the scheme might employ a lease-style model akin to car leasing, underscoring the aim to recoup resale value and retain a foothold in technological advancements.