Samsung's Bold Leap: Revolutionizing Appliance Upgrades in India

Samsung is considering a new upgrade platform for home appliances in India, like its Galaxy Forever Plan for smartphones. This plan aims to make appliance upgrades more affordable, supporting its premiumisation push in a slow-moving market. The platform is inspired by car leasing models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lasvegas | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:40 IST
Samsung's Bold Leap: Revolutionizing Appliance Upgrades in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tech giant Samsung is evaluating the introduction of a smartphone-like upgrade platform for its home appliances sector in India, drawing inspiration from its successful Galaxy Forever Plan. This move hints at a potential revolution in making premium appliances more affordable for aspirational Indian consumers.

The company plans to apply AI across its devices under the Vision 2026 initiative, envisioning a 'trade-in platform' for home appliances. The concept is designed to allow customers to enjoy newer, feature-rich appliance models at a reduced cost, enhancing affordability in an otherwise sluggish market.

The proposed framework would encourage first-time buyers and those looking for second-hand options, offering a guaranteed buyback value. Samsung's Southwest Asia President, JB Park, suggested that the scheme might employ a lease-style model akin to car leasing, underscoring the aim to recoup resale value and retain a foothold in technological advancements.

