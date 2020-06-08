Zinc futures gain on spot demand

Zinc prices on Monday rose 0.18 per cent to Rs 164.60 per kg in futures trade tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of pick-up in demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for June delivery traded higher by 30 paise, or 0.18 per cent, at Rs 164.60 per kg with a business turnover of 2,568 lots

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following pick-up in demand from consuming industries, kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.