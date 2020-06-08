Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zinc futures gain on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 14:10 IST
Zinc futures gain on spot demand

Zinc prices on Monday rose 0.18 per cent to Rs 164.60 per kg in futures trade tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of pick-up in demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for June delivery traded higher by 30 paise, or 0.18 per cent, at Rs 164.60 per kg with a business turnover of 2,568 lots

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following pick-up in demand from consuming industries, kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Motshekga visits Gauteng schools to oversee implementation of regulations

It is the first day of school for Grade 7 and 12 learners across the country under the COVID-19 learning environment - complete with face masks, screening and social distancing protocols.On the first day of the reopening of schools, Basic E...

Turkey: 2 journalists detained over 'espionage' probe

Turkish police on Monday detained two journalists for questioning as part of an investigation into alleged political and military espionage, the state-run Anadolu Agency said. The two journalists Ismail Dukel, the Ankara representative of ...

Jawan found dead near forward post in Poonch

An Army man was found dead under suspicious circumstances along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Monday, officials saidThe body was found near a forward post along the LoC, they saidFurther details are awaited....

Proposal to separate CMPDIL from Coal India: 5-member panel to give suggestions

Coal India Ltd CIL has set up a five-member panel that will give its recommendations after assessing the proposal to separate the companys planning and design arm CMPDIL from the PSU giant. Based on the internal panels recommendations, CIL ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020