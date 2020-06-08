Left Menu
SAIL resumes operations at corporate office in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 14:34 IST
State-run steel maker SAIL on Monday resumed operations at its corporate office here which was closed last week after a few employees were tested positive for COVID-19. On June 2, five of the company's employees working at its headquarters at Lodhi Road in the national capital were found coronavirus positive. Following the detection, the company had closed the office to carry out fumigation.

"The office has opened today (Monday) and there are certain guidelines which an employee has to strictly follow," a company official said. The company has also issued a circular to the employees explaining them dos and don'ts to contain the spread of the virus, he said.

As per the circular, entry without a mask is strictly restricted into the company's building. All departments have been asked to call only limited number of staff. Besides any staff that feels any sort of problem with their health condition has been asked to stay at home or take the health services being provided by the company. In a statement, SAIL said it has collaborated with Max Healthcare, for providing end-to-end healthcare for its corporate office employees and their dependents affected by COVID-19, after the employees were tested positive last week.

"The company aims to facilitate treatment of its COVID-19 affected asymptomatic employees/dependents and those requiring further medical care including hospitalisations. “Max Healthcare will extend their professional expertise in managing corona-positive cases reported in SAIL corporate office and in dealing with future necessities, if required," the company said..

