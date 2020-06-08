Left Menu
EKKI to give PPE kits for free to pump installers in country

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 08-06-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 15:18 IST
Coimbatore, June 8 (PTI): With increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the city-based water technology firm EKKI has decided to provide plumbers, mechanics and the pump installer community across the country PPEs (personal protective equipment) kits for free beginning this week. As a plan to fight the coronavirus, the company proposes to hand over more than 50,000 such kits to the community, under the initiative called "Battle COVID." Initially, the distribution would be across seven states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our entire industry and we wanted to do something to give back to those people who make it happen every day in our industry," EKKI chief executive P Arumugham said in a press release on Monday. As a leading family-owned water technology company, EKKI is committed to the well-being of its dealers and pump installers network, he said in the release.

"By providing clean water to the world, we help people stay healthy. Donating the PPE kits is a natural extension of our mission to help people lead healthy and balanced lives," he said. The firm manufactures EKKI and Deccan brands of pumps.

