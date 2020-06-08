Left Menu
Forward opens two new doors of success in this lockdown

The ad world is still adjusting to the ever-dynamic ecosystem of functioning remotely. With briefs being given over phone calls and meetings being held on video calls, agencies are enduring this change with equal zest and vigour.

Forward logo. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The ad world is still adjusting to the ever-dynamic ecosystem of functioning remotely. With briefs being given over phone calls and meetings being held on video calls, agencies are enduring this change with equal zest and vigour. Even during such tough times, advertising agencies are continuing to withstand the defiance of the time and meet the expectations of their clients and partners on time. One such agency that is continuing its strike with success is Forward - The content creation unit of Goldmine.

For over three decades now, the agency has been catering to a variety of clients from various fragments of the market. From BFSI to entertainment, from sports to petroleum and automobile, the agency has dealt and successfully served an array of clientele. As Goldmine steps into its 32nd year of glory, its content creation wing, Forward recently bagged yet two new accounts. Mahanagar Gas Limited and Exim Bank.

Mahanagar Gas Limited: For Mahanagar Gas Limited, Forward is now helmed with the responsibility of managing their social media accounts, escalating their online and creative reputation. The agency is also helping MGL in bifurcating B2B and B2C audience by devising strategic and platform specific messaging to help them purchase the right solution. Exim Bank: Also known as the Export-Import Bank of India, Exim is a key player in promoting the country's export. It is also responsible to provide information and educate the consumers about the state of export in the country. Forward, which has been serving the client since 5 years now, won this account in a multi-agency pitch.

Today it is responsible for providing integrated marketing solutions to the bank, which include Website Management, SEO, Social Media, Webinars, Magazines, Print ads, etc. The agency is making sure that the bank's presence is not only felt but also amplified on various digital platforms, reaching maximum citizens of the country and beyond. "I'm extremely happy that we as a team could win these two significant accounts. In spite of working from a distance, we're still working together. With sheer creativity and a well-drafted strategy, we were able to win not only these accounts but also the trust of our clients. Proving our excellence and capabilities once again. This achievement belongs to all the hard work put in by the team," said Pratik Singla, cofounder of Forward, while talking about the two big wins of the agency.

In spite of the lockdown, Forward as an agency has been standing true to its name, moving ahead, overcoming challenges, and emerging victorious. Further too, the agency is committed to keep its momentum and energy going with the same dedication and persistence.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

