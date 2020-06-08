Left Menu
Levi's Circles campaign brings back hope and celebrates human connections

Levi's® has always been a unifying brand that aims to spread the message of joy and togetherness transcending geographical boundaries.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-06-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 15:19 IST
Levi's Circles campaign brings back hope and celebrates human connections
One day we will soon dance together again. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Levi's® has always been a unifying brand that aims to spread the message of joy and togetherness transcending geographical boundaries. Amid a global lockdown, while people are hoping to get back into the world, Levi's® wants to do so responsibly and carefully. People long for a bit of normalcy and fun for their basic human instincts and Levi's® knows that life is precious and worth fighting for.

The brand believes that life is also about the little things - a meal with friends, a live concert, and the small joys include, every once in a while, a new pair of jeans. And as things open up gradually, Levi's® is launching the 'Circles' campaign to celebrate its human connection. The fact that humans are more alike than different, and the differences only make them stronger.

The campaign is a message about keeping the faith. About hope. The fact that everybody is in this together and they will emerge to again experience life to its fullest. People out there continue to stay safe so that they can once again meet friends and family, dance and listen to music together, go out to eat, watch a movie, take a trip, and soak in other cultural experiences.

A life that comprises the little things that bring joy and happiness and that "One Day Soon, We Will All Dance Together Again." As people re-enter the world, to a new phase of normal - it calls to rejoice in the world, in each other. This is what they fought for. This is what life is about.

Link to the campaign video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vBMQekGOLqc&feature=youtu.b This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

