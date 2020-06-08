Left Menu
REC distributes 5k packets of food, other essentials to labourers affected by lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 16:42 IST
State-owned REC Ltd on Monday said it is distributing 5,000 packets of food and other essential items to labourers affected by COVID-19-led lockdown.  The packets contain drinking water bottle, roasted chana, peanuts, mixture, glucose powder, footwear and reusable masks, REC Ltd said in a statement.           "REC Foundation, the CSR arm of REC has pledged to distribute 5,000 customized packets carrying essentials for labourers and the needy, affected because of lockdown due to pandemic COVID-19.  The first leg of the activity was planned on June 4 and approximately 500 such packets were distributed among 500 beneficiaries in Delhi," it said.         The second leg was successfully completed on June 7 in Gurugram and Noida where nearly 1,000 packets were distributed. The remaining packets will be distributed in the coming days. The distribution of these bags was done by employees of the corporation who volunteered to stand for this social cause, it added.

Additionally, REC in collaboration with various district authorities, NGOs and electricity distribution companies, is already providing cooked meals and ration to the needy across the nation.This initiative started when the country went under a nation-wide lockdown and will continue until the lockdown ends. As of June 6, 2020, the REC has distributed more than 4.66 lakh kgs of foodgrain, 2.56 lakh meal packets, 9,600 litres of sanitizers , 3,400 PPE kits and 83,000 mask.

REC Ltd is an NBFC focusing on power sector financing and development across India..

