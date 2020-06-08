Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSE Ebix Insurance platform completes issuance of over 1,000 motor insurance policies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 19:00 IST
BSE Ebix Insurance platform completes issuance of over 1,000 motor insurance policies

BSE Ebix Insurance Broking, a joint venture of the BSE and the Ebix Fincorp Exchange, on Monday said it has completed issuance of over 1,000 motor insurance policies on its platform. BSE Ebix had beta-launched its operations on February 7 where it offered private car and two-wheeler auto insurance.

The platform completed issuance of a total of 1,195 policies and collected total premium of Rs 40 lakh with Rs 9.25 crore as the total insurance coverage offered so far, the company said in a statement. Since the commencement of beta launch, the BSE Ebix Insurance Distribution Platform has been growing 100 per cent month-on-month in premium collected.

BSE Ebix platform has already registered 6,396 point of sale persons (PoSPs), out of which 2,799 are certified and ready to do business. Recently, BSE Ebix launched health insurance products on its platform.

To offer full bouquet of insurance to its diverse customer needs, BSE Ebix also plans to venture into insurance offerings for commercial vehicles such as truck, tractor, auto, taxi and commercial products like fire insurance, liability insurance and shopkeeper insurance..

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Libya's NOC confirms El Feel production restart

Libyas National Oil Corporation NOC confirmed on Monday that it has restarted production at the El Feel oilfield with initial output of 12,000 barrels per day bpd and will return to full capacity of 70,000 bpd within 14 days. The companys s...

Tennis-Evans dismisses Djokovic's U.S. Open concerns over COVID-19 protocols

Britains Dan Evans believes Novak Djokovics concerns about players having only one member of their support staff at the U.S. Open does not apply to the majority of the field and compromises should be made when action resumes. The U.S. Open ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

New Zealand became one of the first countries to return to pre-pandemic conditions after declaring it was free of the coronavirus and lifting all social and economic restrictions except border controls.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 7.05 ...

Anti-racism protests 'subverted by thuggery', says UK PM as Gandhi, Churchill statutes targeted

The anti-racism demonstrations in the UK are subverted by thuggery, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said, condemning the attacks on police officers after the Black Lives Matter protests held over the custodial killing of George Floyd turne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020