BSE Ebix Insurance platform completes issuance of over 1,000 motor insurance policies

BSE Ebix Insurance Broking, a joint venture of the BSE and the Ebix Fincorp Exchange, on Monday said it has completed issuance of over 1,000 motor insurance policies on its platform. BSE Ebix had beta-launched its operations on February 7 where it offered private car and two-wheeler auto insurance.

The platform completed issuance of a total of 1,195 policies and collected total premium of Rs 40 lakh with Rs 9.25 crore as the total insurance coverage offered so far, the company said in a statement. Since the commencement of beta launch, the BSE Ebix Insurance Distribution Platform has been growing 100 per cent month-on-month in premium collected.

BSE Ebix platform has already registered 6,396 point of sale persons (PoSPs), out of which 2,799 are certified and ready to do business. Recently, BSE Ebix launched health insurance products on its platform.

To offer full bouquet of insurance to its diverse customer needs, BSE Ebix also plans to venture into insurance offerings for commercial vehicles such as truck, tractor, auto, taxi and commercial products like fire insurance, liability insurance and shopkeeper insurance..