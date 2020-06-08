Odisha govt brings home 180 migrant workers from Port Blair in AirAsia flight

Odisha govt brings home 180 migrant workers from Port Blair in AirAsia flightPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 20:39 IST
AirAsia India on Monday operated a chartered flight, sponsored by the Odisha government, carrying 180 migrant workers from Port Blair to Bhubaneswar. "We are thankful to the Odisha government for extending support for this noble initiative again for our latest flight for 180 migrants returning from Port Blair to Bhubaneswar," AirAsia India said in a statement.
The low-cost carrier has already operated flights for migrant workers returning home to Bhubaneswar from Imphal, Guwahati, Mumbai, Jammu and Kochi. India imposed a coronavirus-triggered lockdown on March 25. All scheduled passenger flights were suspended too. Domestic passenger flights resumed on May 25.
- READ MORE ON:
- AirAsia India
- Bhubaneswar
- Odisha
- Port Blair
- Kochi
- Jammu
- Mumbai
- Guwahati
- Imphal
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: 3300 from Jammu and Kashmir evacuated by 4 trains
J-K LG visits several places in Jammu amid COVID-19 mismanagement plaints
Truck driver held with 1400-kg poppy in Jammu
First flight lands at Jammu airport from Delhi as domestic air travel resumes
Several localities in Jammu declared red zones after fresh COVID-19 cases