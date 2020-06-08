Odisha govt brings home 180 migrant workers from Port Blair in AirAsia flight

AirAsia India on Monday operated a chartered flight, sponsored by the Odisha government, carrying 180 migrant workers from Port Blair to Bhubaneswar. "We are thankful to the Odisha government for extending support for this noble initiative again for our latest flight for 180 migrants returning from Port Blair to Bhubaneswar," AirAsia India said in a statement.

The low-cost carrier has already operated flights for migrant workers returning home to Bhubaneswar from Imphal, Guwahati, Mumbai, Jammu and Kochi. India imposed a coronavirus-triggered lockdown on March 25. All scheduled passenger flights were suspended too. Domestic passenger flights resumed on May 25.