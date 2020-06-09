Left Menu
U.S. says farmers can use existing supplies of banned weed killer

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 05:54 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 05:54 IST
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Monday that farmers can use existing supplies of an agricultural weed killer linked to crop damage, after a federal court blocked sales and use of the product last week. The EPA said farmers have until July 31 to use supplies of dicamba-based herbicides that they had as of June 3. The products, sold by Bayer AG and rivals, are known to drift away and damage crops that are not resistant to the chemical.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on June 3 that the EPA had substantially understated the risks related to the use of the herbicides, which are sprayed on genetically engineered soybeans and cotton. The decision confused farmers as they wrap up planting in the world's No. 2 soybean exporter, and different directions from states subsequently created an uneven playing field for growers. "EPA's order will mitigate some of the devastating economic consequences of the court's decision for growers, and particularly rural communities, at a time they are experiencing great stress due to the COVID-19 public health emergency," the EPA said in a statement. About 60% of the U.S. soybean crop this year is expected to be seeded with Bayer's dicamba-resistant Xtend soybeans, according to Bayer. They need to be sprayed with the herbicide to ward off weeds that have developed a tolerance for another chemical, glyphosate.

Several farm states said they would allow dicamba spraying after the court decision as they waited for guidance from the EPA. Plaintiffs in the court case against the EPA had urged the agency to immediately tell states that it is was illegal to use the dicamba herbicides.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

