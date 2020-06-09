Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt provides up to $200k to support kiwifruit job opportunities

Up to $200,000 is being invested to help people to work and meet urgent seasonal demand in the sector, says Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 09-06-2020 07:28 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 07:28 IST
Govt provides up to $200k to support kiwifruit job opportunities
Up to $200,000 is being invested to help people to work and meet urgent seasonal demand in the sector, says Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor. Image Credit: Picryl

A training programme to help the kiwifruit industry provide employment opportunities for New Zealanders is receiving funding from the Government.

Up to $200,000 is being invested to help people to work and meet urgent seasonal demand in the sector, says Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor.

"We know that people have lost their jobs because of COVID-19, and we know there is a significant and urgent demand for trained workers in the horticulture sector," he said.

"During the lockdown, the kiwifruit industry provided a lifeline for a number of displaced workers from industries such as tourism, forestry and hospitality. We want to continue to connect people with jobs in horticulture, and more broadly in the primary industries because we know these sectors will be key to our economic recovery.

"That's why, in the Budget, we invested $19.3 million over four years to fund initiatives to help recently unemployed New Zealanders access training and work opportunities in the primary sector. This is the first project to be funded as part of this initiative.

"In the immediate term, the aim is to place at least 10,000 New Zealanders in primary sector jobs by rapidly retraining and absorbing workers displaced from other sectors."

Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, the sector has a potential shortfall in overseas workers. Already, indicative figures show that kiwifruit businesses have employed around 70 percent New Zealanders, with some businesses employing up to 90 percent, compared to around 50 percent last season.

"So we know the interest is there, we want to build on that and, in the longer term, retain workers to meet current and future needs.

"Right now the focus for kiwifruit growers is to complete pruning over winter. This is critical for next year's production. So we're not wasting any time, these courses will start this month."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

MusicHelps and LIKEMINDS partner to create campaign featuring top music talent

NZ music industry charity MusicHelps and creative agency LIKEMINDS have teamed up to create a striking TV and digital campaign featuring some of New Zealands top music talent.Evocatively shot in the deserted interiors of two of New Zealands...

Cricket-India thrive on verbal clashes, says Australia's Wade

Australia batsman Matthew Wade may decide to keep his lip zipped during the test series against India over the home summer as he says Kohlis team thrive on verbal confrontations.The 32-year-old Tasmanian has dished out his fair share of sle...

Warriors unsure if Thompson is fully healthy

One week shy of a year after Klay Thompson tore his left anterior cruciate ligament, the Golden State Warriors remain uncertain about whether he is fully healthy. Golden State general manager Bob Myers addressed Thompsons status Monday in a...

IBM exits facial recognition business, calls for police reform

International Business Machines Corp disclosed Monday it will no longer offer facial recognition or analysis software in a letter to Congress calling for new efforts to pursue justice and racial equity, new Chief Executive Officer Arvind Kr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020