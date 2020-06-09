Left Menu
Development News Edition

Increase in jobs, soaring stock market shows transition of greatness for US has begun: WH

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2020 07:55 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 07:55 IST
Increase in jobs, soaring stock market shows transition of greatness for US has begun: WH

The soaring stock market and addition of 2.5 million jobs last month are the evidence that the transition of greatness for the US has officially begun due to its strong policies despite the coronavirus pandemic, a senior US official has said. "The transition to greatness has officially begun. Friday's jobs report was encouraging to say the absolute least," Kayleigh McEnany, the White House Press Secretary, told reporters at a news conference here as she exuded confidence about the revival of the American economy in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

The US is among the worst affected nations by the deadly coronavirus and till now has reported the deaths of more than 112,000 people and 1,960,642 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. The White House statement came as US unemployment rate fell to 13.3 per cent on Friday, registering an increase of 2.5 million jobs, leading President Donald Trump to describe the numbers as an affirmation of the good work his adminstration is doing.

The unemployment rate for April was 14.7 per cent, which was the highest since 1948. With the addition of 2.5 million jobs, the monthly rate dropped to 13.3 per cent for May. "This was a 10 million swing toward the positive side and, in fact, the greatest number of jobs created in a single month on record. That is extraordinary, 225,000 manufacturing jobs, 464,000 thousand construction jobs, and 1.2 million leisure and hospitality jobs were all added in May,” she said.

McEnany said that the stock market is absolutely soaring. "We saw with the S&P that it had its greatest 50-day rally in history. The Dow, likewise, is also booming. The markets clearly have confidence in President Trump -- the jobs President who created the hottest economy in modern history once and will do it again,” she asserted. “Why is this happening? Well, it's happening because America has taken note of the fact that we have a President who ushered in the hottest economy in modern history,” McEnany added.

Responding to a question, McEnany said that Trump sees the job report as a great stride toward what he ultimately wants, which is this rearing economy that the US had, where paychecks were growing and at the fastest for low-income workers..

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 7-Thousands pay tribute to George Floyd as pressure mounts for U.S. police reform

Thousands of mourners braved sweltering Texas heat on Monday to view the casket of George Floyd, whose death after a police officer knelt on his neck ignited worldwide protests against the mistreatment of African Americans and other minorit...

MLB set for shorter draft from remote locations

A new-look Major League Baseball draft will take place Wednesday and Thursday, with selections being made remotely and the number of chosen players significantly reduced, all a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Even if owners and players ...

MusicHelps and LIKEMINDS partner to create campaign featuring top music talent

NZ music industry charity MusicHelps and creative agency LIKEMINDS have teamed up to create a striking TV and digital campaign featuring some of New Zealands top music talent.Evocatively shot in the deserted interiors of two of New Zealands...

Cricket-India thrive on verbal clashes, says Australia's Wade

Australia batsman Matthew Wade may decide to keep his lip zipped during the test series against India over the home summer as he says Kohlis team thrive on verbal confrontations.The 32-year-old Tasmanian has dished out his fair share of sle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020