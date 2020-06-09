Left Menu
Development News Edition

MusicHelps and LIKEMINDS partner to create campaign featuring top music talent

The campaign asks kiwis to text “MUSIC” to 2448 to donate $3 to the emergency appeal MusicHelps has established to address the crisis: MusicHelpsLive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 09-06-2020 08:17 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 08:17 IST
MusicHelps and LIKEMINDS partner to create campaign featuring top music talent
 "As a Musician and Vocalist for Blindspott I understand first-hand how important our crews are to making shows happen,” says Creative Director at LIKEMINDS, Damian Alexander. Image Credit: Pixabay

NZ music industry charity MusicHelps and creative agency LIKEMINDS have teamed up to create a striking TV and digital campaign featuring some of New Zealand's top music talent.

Evocatively shot in the deserted interiors of two of New Zealand's most iconic venues, The Civic and Spark Arena, leading artists such as Dave Dobbyn, P-Money, The Beths and other top acts address kiwis directly through the camera to encourage them to lend their support to the people whose livelihoods have been most affected by the shutdown of the music industry: live production crews and those behind the scenes that make live shows possible.

The campaign asks kiwis to text "MUSIC" to 2448 to donate $3 to the emergency appeal MusicHelps has established to address the crisis: MusicHelpsLive. As a result of the MusicHelpsLive appeal, the charity has already been able to extend over $200,000 in emergency support to music workers experiencing severe financial and emotional distress due to the COVID-19 crisis, with more to come.

Although NZ has moved to Level 1, the damage wrought by the total suspension of live music for an extended period is still very real and present. MusicHelps aims to raise $2 million dollars through the MusicHelpsLive appeal to see affected kiwi music people through the winter. All funds raised will be distributed to those music workers whose livelihoods have been shattered by the virus.

MusicHelps board chair Campbell Smith says: "The devastating effect from Covid-19 on the livelihoods of thousands of kiwi music people and businesses will continue to be felt now and into the future. Cancelled shows are not all going to be rescheduled, venues are still threatened; production suppliers, roadies and crew are still without work they were expecting through the year. These hard-working, ordinary New Zealanders and their dependents are still facing levels of distress and hardship never seen before."

"As a Musician and Vocalist for Blindspott I understand first-hand how important our crews are to making shows happen," says Creative Director at LIKEMINDS, Damian Alexander. "I also know quite a few of them to exist to show and rely on a thriving and busy live scene to survive. As a creative director and filmmaker with my own agency now, it was great to partner with MusicHelps and do my bit for the people who make our shows happen during an extremely trying and difficult time."

The campaign will air across SkyTV and Mediaworks TV channels who are both supporting charitable causes working in sectors affected by Covid-19, as well as social media throughout June.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

MusicHelps and LIKEMINDS partner to create campaign featuring top music talent

NZ music industry charity MusicHelps and creative agency LIKEMINDS have teamed up to create a striking TV and digital campaign featuring some of New Zealands top music talent.Evocatively shot in the deserted interiors of two of New Zealands...

Cricket-India thrive on verbal clashes, says Australia's Wade

Australia batsman Matthew Wade may decide to keep his lip zipped during the test series against India over the home summer as he says Kohlis team thrive on verbal confrontations.The 32-year-old Tasmanian has dished out his fair share of sle...

Warriors unsure if Thompson is fully healthy

One week shy of a year after Klay Thompson tore his left anterior cruciate ligament, the Golden State Warriors remain uncertain about whether he is fully healthy. Golden State general manager Bob Myers addressed Thompsons status Monday in a...

IBM exits facial recognition business, calls for police reform

International Business Machines Corp disclosed Monday it will no longer offer facial recognition or analysis software in a letter to Congress calling for new efforts to pursue justice and racial equity, new Chief Executive Officer Arvind Kr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020