Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr. Jawahar Surisetti Opines on One of the Biggest Needs of Future Life on the Occasion of World Digital Wellbeing Day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 10:35 IST
Dr. Jawahar Surisetti Opines on One of the Biggest Needs of Future Life on the Occasion of World Digital Wellbeing Day

NEW DELHI, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Today, 8th June, 2020, is being celebrated worldwide as the World Digital Wellbeing Day," said convenor of WDWD, Dr. Jawahar Surisetti , an eminent psychologist and futurist, during the virtual launch event organised by an international not for profit Religion of Youth (ROY). Dr. Jawahar said that this date was chosen for the launch as it is the birthdate of the World Wide Web Founder, Tim Berners-Lee. The aim of the movement is to promote digital minimalism, to get rid of mobile addiction and improve happiness and relationships while maintaining a healthy tech-life balance. According to Dr Jawahar Surisetti, digital wellbeing is a rising need even before the pandemic struck. The pandemic and lockdown has led to people staying indoors and an increased inclination towards digital lifestyle. This has led to an increase in mobile addiction by children, youth and families. Such a lifestyle causes many psychosomatic health issues like depression and excessive screen time causes eye defects, posture issues, lack of physical activity and loss of interest and concentration in studies.

WDWD aims to create sustained awareness against excessive use of digital devices. At homes, Whatsapp messages are shared even when the family members are under the same roof and dining tables see mobiles more than the dishes. The attention is more on screens than on food. People have become more engaged to digital platforms and satellite channels either on Digital TVs or laptops. This results in very little quality time for family to spend together. The WDWD movement not just spells out the need for a mobile curfew for 3 hours atleast once a week, but also suggests ways and means to fruitfully engage those three hours with the loved ones. Along with these suggestions, the movement recommends ways to deaddict oneself and increase their as well as corporate productivity. Offices or workplaces have lost 26% of efficiency due to mobile addiction and ensuing distractions. The bell of a message has become so addictive that one finds it irresistible to check his phone after every few minutes.

Two youths, Jagrit and Jayesh, also joined the bandwagon by developing free mobile applications to help combat this addiction. Jagrit bringing a solution to mobile addiction developed the app called 'Apprison' and Jayesh developed 'Happea' for happiness and peace, both being free apps that could be used for digital wellbeing. In future, there is a need to address this issue that encompasses 24 hrs a day and 365 days a year. Digital Wellbeing is being touted as the next big thing and a future with clinics with doctors specialising in digital wellbeing, digital wellbeing retreats and tourism is not far. WDWD is an effort to create an ecosystem that could sensitise and support the world at large.

For more information, please visit: https://worlddigitalwellbeingday.com/ Youtube: https://youtu.be/MnwjBcitvcU About Religion of Youth Religion of Youth is a not for profit that is an organisation which spearheads the World Digital Wellbeing Day movement convened by Dr Jawahar Surisetti . Previously too the organisation has done Career Yatra , Teen Talks , and other social outreaches in India and internationally PWR PWR.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Not the time to take the foot off the pedalMore than 136,000 new coronavirus cases were reported worldwide on Sunday, the most in a single day so far, World Health Organization WHO...

Affle to acquire majority stake in Singapore-based Appnext for USD 17.25 mn

Ad-tech company Affle said it will acquire 66.67 per cent stake in Singapore-based Appnext through one of its subsidiaries for USD 17.25 million over Rs 130 crore. Affle International Pte Ltd Singapore subsidiary of Affle, has entered into ...

Cathay Pacific Announces HK$39 Bln Recapitalisation Proposal

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd ANNOUNCES HK39.0 BILLION RECAPITALISATION PROPOSAL RECAPITALISATION PROPOSAL INVOLVES BRIDGE LOAN TO BE EXTENDED BY AVIATION 2020 TO CO IN AMOUNT OF HK7.8 BILLION WILL CONTINUE TO EXPLORE OPPORTUNITIES TO IMPROV...

Flame retardants another reason to wash hands, finds study

Harmful flame retardants may be lurking on your hands and cell phone, according to a recent study. Published in Environmental Science Technology Letters, the researchers found that halogenated flame retardants added to plastic TV cases can...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020