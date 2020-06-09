Left Menu
LinkedIn launches 'Polls' to tap into power of professional network

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-06-2020 11:42 IST
LinkedIn launches 'Polls' to tap into power of professional network

LinkedIn has introduced a new 'Polls' feature, a way for members to tap into the collective knowledge of their professional networks to gain opinion and perspective on topics and conversations that matter. It allows members to reach out to their networks to ask for feedback, share it with others, spark new conversations, and make informed decisions based on the responses, the professional network said in a statement.

"Amid the current uncertain environment, recruiters, HR heads, marketers, and company heads are all using the feature in diverse ways to solicit feedback across relevant subjects such as workplace preferences, shopping habits, and key company goals, it said. In India, members and companies such as L&T have currently been using Polls to shape workplace policies, and identify industry trends and hiring trends for the future, LinkedIn said.

And globally too, companies such as Amazon and Hootsuite have been using the feature to understand what is most important to job candidates while choosing an employer or how their audiences are using ads on LinkedIn, the statement added..

