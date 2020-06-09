Left Menu
Sleepwell launches the first-of-its-kind retail initiative with 'Sleepwell@Home'

Sleepwell, India's leading mattress brand from Sheela Foam Ltd. rolls out a category-leading consumer experience with Sleepwell@Home.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 13:49 IST
Sleepwell@Home. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sleepwell, India's leading mattress brand from Sheela Foam Ltd. rolls out a category-leading consumer experience with Sleepwell@Home. A comfortable, hygienic, and sound sleep has never been more important than it is today. The stay-at-home shopping experience by Sleepwell allows consumers to purchase or upgrade a mattress without stepping out of their safe zone in an efficient and safe way.

As a part of the initiative, Sleepwell has released a digital film that takes you through a seamless and safe buying experience. Designed with a consumer - centricity of safety and convenience, the initiative offers access to a wide range of Neem Fresche technology-enabled mattresses, expert advice on choosing the right mattress with accurate sizing, extended warranty with mattress protector and an array of offers and discounts.

Inspired by nature and science to offer health and hygiene, all Sleepwell mattresses are treated with unique Neem Fresche Technology that keeps them fresh and safe by preventing the breeding of dust mites, bacteria, fungi and it also eliminates bad odour. Therefore, to keep consumers away from bacteria, Sleepwell@Home brings you sanitized and hygienic mattresses at your doorstep.

Caring for the safety of its consumers, Sleepwell has implemented a set of detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for visiting a consumer's home during assistance, delivery, and installation, devised in line with the government guidelines. Sleep Experts comprising of dealers and retail champions have been trained meticulously to ensure strict safety and hygiene measures for the wellbeing of customers and themselves

Seamless omni-channel retail presence with Sleepwell retail outlets converted to safe zones: Sterilized environment, ensuring limited interaction, paperless digital transactions, and contactless delivery Factory-to-home safety: Hygiene and safety are being maintained across the entire supply chain of factory-to-home, right from raw materials to production and supplies till retail or directly to consumers.

Commenting on the initiative, Rahul Gautam, Managing Director, Sheela Foam Ltd. said, "The health of our consumer has always been a priority for the company. In these times, we wanted to ensure our complete support to consumers by enabling access to a hygienic mattress in the most hygienic way." "Right from the manufacturing process to the well-being of our staff and customers, we are taking all the precautionary measures to ensure everyone's safety. We encourage our customers to avail convenience and safety of doorstep services with Sleepwell@Home," he added.

Sleepwell@Home services can be availed by simply giving a missed call on 9717-544-944 or booking an appointment on mysleepwell.com. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.(ANI/NewsVoir)

