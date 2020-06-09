Left Menu
Development News Edition

BHEL commissions 270 mw thermal plant in Telangana

The key equipment for the contract, BHEL said, was manufactured at its units at Trichy, Hyderabad, Haridwar, Bhopal, Ranipet, Bengaluru and Jhansi, while the company's western region has done civil works and erection/ commissioning of the equipment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 14:38 IST
BHEL commissions 270 mw thermal plant in Telangana

State-owned BHEL on Tuesday announced commissioning of 270 mega watt (MW) thermal power plant in Telangana. Located at Manuguru in Kothagudem district of the state, the project was awarded to BHEL by Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO), the company said in a statement.

"BHEL has successfully commissioned one 270 MW thermal unit at the 4x270 MW Bhadradri Thermal Power Project in Telangana," it said. The scope of work in the project includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply, construction, erection, testing and commissioning of four thermal sets of 270 MW on EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) basis.

The company further said work on the balance three units is also in advanced stage. The key equipment for the contract, BHEL said, was manufactured at its units at Trichy, Hyderabad, Haridwar, Bhopal, Ranipet, Bengaluru and Jhansi, while the company's western region has done civil works and erection/ commissioning of the equipment.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, TFI members to meet Andhra CM to discuss film shooting amid COVID-19

Many TFI Telugu Film Industry stars, including actors Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, along with other directors and producers, reached Gannavaram airport on a special flight from Hyderabad to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy ...

BJP sent democracy to quarantine, Mamata sent it to ICU: CPI(M)

The CPIM held protests at various places in West Bengal on Tuesday against a virtual rally held by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who addressed the people of the state from Delhi. Protest rallies were also taken out in the city against Shah...

Chhattisgarh records fifth COVID-19 death

A 24-year-old woman succumbed to COVID-19 at a hospital in Chhattisgarhs capital Raipur, becoming the states fifth casualty in the pandemic, an official said on Tuesday. The deceased, a native of Durg district, was admitted to the nephrolog...

Covid restrictions prevented 60 million new infection cases in US, study finds

Shutdown orders put in place in view of stemming the spread of coronavirus pandemic has prevented about 60 million new infections in the United States and 285 million in China, according to a study cited by The Washington Post that examined...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020