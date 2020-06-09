CredR launches on-demand doorstep bike service in select cities

CredR, a used two-wheeler sales platform, on Tuesday announced its foray into the on-demand doorstep bike service segment with the rollout of 'CredR Care'. Under the CredR Care' service, users can book a service package as per their bike model from their home or office. The new service has been launched in four cities, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Jaipur and Pune, CredR said in a release.

The service of the vehicle will be carried out by trained auto experts while following all social distancing norms and sanitisation protocols, it said, adding, the full-stack brand, which offers refurbished used two-wheelers to the consumers, aims to cater to the servicing segment as well. "From being a full-stack used two-wheeler brand, the move into two-wheeler servicing was a natural progression for us. Our expertise in the domain of bike refurbishment and maintenance makes us fully equipped to make this move," said Sasidhar Nandigam, Chief Strategy Officer, CredR. With bike ownership on the rise due to social distancing, CredR is confident that on-demand, doorstep servicing will also see an upswing, he said.

CredR care allows a user to book a two-wheeler servicing package from the comfort of their homes or offices, as per their bike make model and select from a range of convenient date and time slots to schedule the doorstep servicing, stated the release. It further said that the two-wheeler industry still lags behind when it comes to organised, online bike maintenance services despite a good growth. Bike owners still prefer using roadside garages to get their vehicles serviced – spending Rs 200-400 in one go, and exposing themselves to contamination, especially in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, the release added..