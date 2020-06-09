Left Menu
Development News Edition

CredR launches on-demand doorstep bike service in select cities

The new service has been launched in four cities, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Jaipur and Pune, CredR said in a release.The service of the vehicle will be carried out by trained auto experts while following all social distancing norms and sanitisation protocols, it said, adding, the full-stack brand, which offers refurbished used two-wheelers to the consumers, aims to cater to the servicing segment as well.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 15:14 IST
CredR launches on-demand doorstep bike service in select cities

CredR, a used two-wheeler sales platform, on Tuesday announced its foray into the on-demand doorstep bike service segment with the rollout of 'CredR Care'. Under the CredR Care' service, users can book a service package as per their bike model from their home or office. The new service has been launched in four cities, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Jaipur and Pune, CredR said in a release.

The service of the vehicle will be carried out by trained auto experts while following all social distancing norms and sanitisation protocols, it said, adding, the full-stack brand, which offers refurbished used two-wheelers to the consumers, aims to cater to the servicing segment as well.   "From being a full-stack used two-wheeler brand, the move into two-wheeler servicing was a natural progression for us. Our expertise in the domain of bike refurbishment and maintenance makes us fully equipped to make this move," said Sasidhar Nandigam, Chief Strategy Officer, CredR. With bike ownership on the rise due to social distancing, CredR is confident that on-demand, doorstep servicing will also see an upswing, he said.

CredR care allows a user to book a two-wheeler servicing package from the comfort of their homes or offices, as per their bike make model and select from a range of convenient date and time slots to schedule the doorstep servicing, stated the release. It further said that the two-wheeler industry still lags behind when it comes to organised, online bike maintenance services despite a good growth. Bike owners still prefer using roadside garages to get their vehicles serviced – spending Rs 200-400 in one go, and exposing themselves to contamination, especially in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, the release added..

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, TFI members to meet Andhra CM to discuss film shooting amid COVID-19

Many TFI Telugu Film Industry stars, including actors Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, along with other directors and producers, reached Gannavaram airport on a special flight from Hyderabad to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy ...

BJP sent democracy to quarantine, Mamata sent it to ICU: CPI(M)

The CPIM held protests at various places in West Bengal on Tuesday against a virtual rally held by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who addressed the people of the state from Delhi. Protest rallies were also taken out in the city against Shah...

Chhattisgarh records fifth COVID-19 death

A 24-year-old woman succumbed to COVID-19 at a hospital in Chhattisgarhs capital Raipur, becoming the states fifth casualty in the pandemic, an official said on Tuesday. The deceased, a native of Durg district, was admitted to the nephrolog...

Covid restrictions prevented 60 million new infection cases in US, study finds

Shutdown orders put in place in view of stemming the spread of coronavirus pandemic has prevented about 60 million new infections in the United States and 285 million in China, according to a study cited by The Washington Post that examined...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020