Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hand Tools Association seek govt support to boost mnfg, exports of engineering goods

Hand Tools Association President S C Ralhan said aggressive boost from the government and greater focus on reverse engineering based R&D is required for local manufacturing of higher valued engineering goods.He said China became the factory of the world due to a number of reasons- such as strong support to industry in terms of subsidised land and building, and investments of billions of dollars in modernising, internal infrastructure.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 15:46 IST
Hand Tools Association seek govt support to boost mnfg, exports of engineering goods

MSMEs body Hand Tools Association on Tuesday suggested a host of steps to the government such as tax incentives, modern infrastructure and special focus on small and medium enterprises with a view to boost local manufacturing and exports of engineering goods. Hand Tools Association President S C Ralhan said aggressive boost from the government and greater focus on reverse engineering based R&D is required for local manufacturing of higher valued engineering goods.

He said China became the factory of the world due to a number of reasons- such as strong support to industry in terms of subsidised land and building, and investments of billions of dollars in modernising, internal infrastructure. For India to cash in on the current sentiment and attract investments which are shifting out of China is an uphill task, because building of infrastructure can take years, Ralhan said.

"Considering the current global scenario ,due to the Covid 19 pandemic, if India is to match the manufacturing prowess of China, the government has to support local manufacturing of higher valued engineering goods, encourage Indian manufacturers for local production, over and above attracting foreign companies to invest in India through FDI (foreign direct investment ) and FPI (foreign portfolio investment), and provide greater focus on the MSME sector," he said. The other measures suggested include duty free import of machinery to modernise plants, interest free loans or interest subsidy for five years, 10 per cent subsidy for purchase of indigenous plant and machinery, all export policies to be valid for at least 5 years so that exporters can plan long term, income tax relief for existing units going for expansion, and subsidy on land purchase for export project.

"Infrastructure development should be aggressively pursued to create jobs and buying power. This can only happen successfully if contractors are paid well in time," he said. Further, Raalhan said domestic engineering exporters post COVID-19 needs to be ready to bounce back by reworking on its own strategies alongside canvassing for support it wishes to avail from the government.

He said Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Dominic Republic have reduced import duties of the engineering products as a temporary measure and India can take advantage of this tariff elimination to boost exports. "Need of the hour is to chalk out plans to facilitate competitive engineering goods manufacturing thus providing great opportunities for employment and also resurgence and growth in the economy," he added.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

North Korea cuts off all communication with South Korea

North Korea said it was cutting off all communication channels with South Korea on Tuesday, a move experts say could signal Pyongyang has grown frustrated that Seoul has failed to revive lucrative inter-Korean economic projects and persuade...

33 more COVID-19 cases in Assam

33 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Assam on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,868, said state Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.These cases were reported from Tinsukia 17, Jorhat 04, Barpeta 03, ...

States may apply for prior green nod for mines after identifying mineral blocks

The environment ministry has said state governments may apply as project proponents for mineral blocks with proven reserves, a move that would help reduce delays in production. At present, as many as 20 approvals, including environment clea...

Issue white paper on COVID-19 strategy in Gujarat: Congress

With COVID-19 cases mounting to 20,574 and the fatality count nearing 1,300 in Gujarat, the Congress on Tuesday asked the BJP government to issue a white paper on its strategy to tackle the situation. State Congress unit president Amit Chav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020