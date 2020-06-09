Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panacea Infosec to hike headcount by 40-45 pc; sees rising demand for cybersecurity, audits

Panacea Infosec on Tuesday said it plans to raise its headcount by 40-45 per cent this year, to meet the rising demand for cybersecurity consulting, auditing and compliance among businesses in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic and work-from-home culture. due to COVID-19 pandemic, demand of security audit and consulting have touched new high.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 17:01 IST
Panacea Infosec to hike headcount by 40-45 pc; sees rising demand for cybersecurity, audits

Panacea Infosec on Tuesday said it plans to raise its headcount by 40-45 per cent this year, to meet the rising demand for cybersecurity consulting, auditing and compliance among businesses in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic and work-from-home culture. "We will be hiring around 70-90 people by March 2021, from our current strength of 200 staff," Ajay Kaushik CEO Panacea Infosec said.

The company currently has offices in Delhi and Kolkata and will open new offices in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. At present, Panacea offers its services in verticals of cybersecurity consulting, auditing and compliance areas like certification and assessment services, CERT-In security auditing services, threat and vulnerability management, advisory services, managed security services, training and products. "The outbreak of COVID-19 has jeopardised businesses across the world. However, the data and information security industry is proving to be incredibly resilient,” the company said in a statement. Businesses have understood the crucial need of cybersecurity audit during this crisis and the demand for cybersecurity consulting, auditing and compliance have been increasing like never before, it added.

"Panacea Infosec has added new business and expanded its service portfolio with existing client also... due to COVID-19 pandemic, demand of security audit and consulting have touched new high. Work-from-home and a vast number of cyber-attacks create huge awareness for data protection and cyber security," Kaushik said..

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Britain says Brexit political declaration is not a treaty

Britain said on Tuesday that the political declaration it agreed with the European Union is not a treaty and so there are differences of interpretation over it and the bloc cannot set itself up as the ultimate adjudicator of those differenc...

Malaysian prosecutors drop corruption charges against Najib ally

Malaysian government prosecutors withdrew corruption charges on Tuesday against an ally of former premier Najib Razak, whose party returned to power in a new coalition three months ago after having lost the last election amid massive graft ...

Shrek 5: Script tasks completed, filming to start this year, other latest updates

It obviously took a long time than expected to confirm Shrek 5, but now fans are desperate to know what they can see in the imminent movie. Many rumours earlier popped up with a claim that Shrek 5 had been cancelled. But that was not true a...

German government backs 'electronics you can trust'

The German government said on Tuesday it would commit millions of euros in funding to electronics research and development, as part of a wider effort to reduce its reliance on imports of equipment used in its critical infrastructure. Berlin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020