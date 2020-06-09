Sterling Accuris Diagnostics - Delhi gets ICMR nod to conduct COVID -19 Testing

Left Menu
One of the fastest – growing pathology laboratory chains in western India, Sterling Accuris Diagnostics, receives this prestigious accreditation from ICMR for its lab in Delhi for Covid-19 testing Delhi (India): Being one of the fastest-growing pathology laboratory chains in India and having the widest network of labs in Gujarat, Rajasthan and MP, Sterling Accuris Diagnostics has received the prestigious approval from the regulatory body ICMR for its lab in Delhi to do Covid-19 testing. The lab in Delhi had only recently received National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accreditation. With this approval Sterling Accuris Diagnostics - Delhi will be able to cater to the patients from NCR and other underserved regions in North India for Covid-19 testing. The lab already performs variety of tests ranging from routine CBC to high end Molecular tests. Speaking on the achievement, Dr. Prashant Nag, Centre Head & Sr. Pathology Consultant said, “With this authorisation, Sterling Accuris Diagnostics Delhi is well poised to join the league of pathology labs; capable, competent and credible to facilitate COVID -19, Swine Flu and other molecular-based tests. More importantly, we have highly qualified frontline and technical team, coupled with state-of-the-art equipment.” Rajiv Sharma, Group CEO & MD, Sterling Accuris Diagnostics commented, “Our Delhi based pathology Lab has become the fifth lab in our group to get NABL accreditation for maintaining highest quality standards and procedures for testing. With this approval from ICMR, we plan to expand our operations in Delhi to accommodate the growing need for high end pathology tests including COVID -19 testing. Ankush Gupta, COO and Director, Sterling Accuris Diagnostics said,“At present, the Indian Pathology industry is observing a huge transition with the need for more NABL accredited labs for conducting extensive specialised testing like COVID -19, abiding the ICMR guidelines and protocols. Being a core believer of high-quality pathology services, we are extremely delighted to have received the prestigious NABL accreditation and ICMR approval for our lab. This will reinforce the trust and confidence of our customers,” For more details regarding COVID-19 testing, Call us on 9723430408

