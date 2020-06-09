Left Menu
PVR shares tank 7 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of multiplex chain operator PVR on Tuesday tumbled 7 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 74.61 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 18:36 IST
Shares of multiplex chain operator PVR on Tuesday tumbled 7 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 74.61 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. On the BSE, the stock plunged 6.23 per cent to close at Rs 1087.25. During the day, it declined 9.35 per cent to Rs 1,051.

On the NSE, it dropped 6.98 per cent to close at Rs 1,080. In traded volume terms, 2.87 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 77 lakh units on the NSE during the day.

PVR on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 74.61 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, as the film exhibition business was impacted because of COVID-19 pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 46.75 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, PVR said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 645.13 crore. It was Rs 837.63 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Beginning March 11, 2020, the company started closing its screens in accordance with the order passed by various regulatory authorities and within a few days most of our cinemas across the country were shut down, PVR said in a statement.

