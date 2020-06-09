Portea Medical inks pact with Greater Chennai Corp
Chennai, June 9 (PTI): Home Healthcare company Portea Medical on Tuesday said it has partnered with Greater Chennai Corporation to provide home isolation services for COVID-19 affected patients in the city.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-06-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 18:50 IST
Chennai, June 9 (PTI): Home Healthcare company Portea Medical on Tuesday said it has partnered with Greater Chennai Corporation to provide home isolation services for COVID-19 affected patients in the city. Portea Medical MD and CEO Meena Ganesh said, "we are happy to join hands with Greater Chennai Corporation in their battle against COVID-19." "The partnership would enable us to put their experience into practice during a time when it is imperative for private players to work closely with government authorities," she was quoted as saying in a press release.
The company said under its initiative with Greater Chennai Corporation about 2,500 COVID-19 patients have been 'on-boarded' for home isolation services and 50 have been transferred to hospitals after taking up initial screening. More than 2,500 e-consultations have been provided and about 1,200 patients have been discharged after [treatment till date.
The patients do not have to pay any fee for the service, the company said. Portea Medical said the patients were monitored remotely through a comprehensive tracking system involving government doctors and experts from Portea for the entire isolation period of 14 days.
