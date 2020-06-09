Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portea Medical inks pact with Greater Chennai Corp

Chennai, June 9 (PTI): Home Healthcare company Portea Medical on Tuesday said it has partnered with Greater Chennai Corporation to provide home isolation services for COVID-19 affected patients in the city.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-06-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 18:50 IST
Portea Medical inks pact with Greater Chennai Corp

Chennai, June 9 (PTI): Home Healthcare company Portea Medical on Tuesday said it has partnered with Greater Chennai Corporation to provide home isolation services for COVID-19 affected patients in the city. Portea Medical MD and CEO Meena Ganesh said, "we are happy to join hands with Greater Chennai Corporation in their battle against COVID-19." "The partnership would enable us to put their experience into practice during a time when it is imperative for private players to work closely with government authorities," she was quoted as saying in a press release.

The company said under its initiative with Greater Chennai Corporation about 2,500 COVID-19 patients have been 'on-boarded' for home isolation services and 50 have been transferred to hospitals after taking up initial screening. More than 2,500 e-consultations have been provided and about 1,200 patients have been discharged after [treatment till date.

The patients do not have to pay any fee for the service, the company said. Portea Medical said the patients were monitored remotely through a comprehensive tracking system involving government doctors and experts from Portea for the entire isolation period of 14 days.PTI VIJ BN WELCOME WELCOME

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

UP govt faces scams, corruption, but doesn't allow people to raise their voice: Priyanka Gandhi on teachers' recruitment

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over teachers recruitment in the state and claimed that it doesnt allow people to raise their voices even in the face of scams and corruption. I got to kn...

Ghaziabad authorities step up vigil on entry points with Delhi

The Ghaziabad authorities have stepped up checking of those entering the district from New Delhi in a bid to prevent the coronavirus spread. According to officials, only those carrying a valid movement pass, ID of their workplace in the d...

At least 20 die as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

At least 20 African migrants died when a boat carrying more than 50 people sank off Tunisia, an official said on Tuesday.The bodies were found off the coast of Sfax on Tuesday, the official said, adding that 53 people had set out on the boa...

Two children die as truck rams camel cart in Rajasthan

Two children were killed and six others injured when a truck hit a camel cart in Rajasthans Bikaner district, police said on Tuesday. The accident took place on the Jagasar-Dantor Highway on Monday night, Virendra Pal, SHO, Bajju Police S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020