Left Menu
Development News Edition

AfDB announces 100 finalists from #AfricaVsVirus Challenge ideathon

Some 25,000 participants from across Africa and beyond, joined the online platform to pitch their ideas for innovative solutions to the health and economic challenges caused by the virus.

AfDB | Abidjan | Updated: 09-06-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 19:04 IST
AfDB announces 100 finalists from #AfricaVsVirus Challenge ideathon
The Bank will award the 20 best solutions out of the Top 100 Solutions finalists, further technical assistance. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) has announced the 100 finalists from the #AfricaVsVirus Challenge ideathon to find solutions to challenges raised by the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

Some 25,000 participants from across Africa and beyond, joined the online platform to pitch their ideas for innovative solutions to the health and economic challenges caused by the virus. Participants in the 72-hour ideathon curated 750 solutions, from which an expert panel selected the Top 100 Solutions.

"The quality of ideas and the level of engagement from participants during the online challenge showcases that innovation and a passion to find solutions are among Africa's greatest resources," said Dr Jennifer Blanke, the Bank's Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development. "We're looking forward to the next phase of the #AfricaVsVirus competition that will aim to boost the viability of the top solutions."

The solutions were focused on specific thematic areas relevant to the African context, such as public health and epidemiology, vulnerable populations, businesses & economy, community, education, entertainment, government support, environment and energy and food security.

More than 4,000 moderators and mentors facilitated and supported the teams during the ideathon, making it one of the largest online brainstorming events ever conducted on the continent to seek out African solutions to African challenges.

Judges evaluated submissions based on several criteria, including the relevance of solutions, the implementation plan, and the impact and quality of the team. The experts included: Yana Watson, Global Managing Partner Emeritus at Dalberg Global Development Advisors; Ada Osakwe, Creative Food Entrepreneur and Investor at Agrolay Ventures; and Vanessa M. Moungar, Director for Gender, Women and Civil Society at the African Development Bank Group.

Through the African Development Bank's Innovation and Entrepreneurship Lab Platform, the Bank will now act as an enabler to match the most relevant solutions to the initiative's 140+ partners.

The Bank will award the 20 best solutions out of the Top 100 Solutions finalists, further technical assistance. In addition, the 20 winners will be eligible to receive, from a pool of in-kind prizes, worth more than $1 million in awards, to be announced in September.

The #AfricaVsVirus challenge is part of the Bank's continent-wide response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bank has launched a $10 billion Covid Response Facility to help countries strengthen their health and social protection systems as well as build economic resilience to sustain jobs and livelihoods.

The primary objective of the Bank's Jobs for Youth in Africa Strategy is to harness the innovation, creativity and energy of Africa's youth to solve Africa's challenges. The AfricaVsVirus Challenge is implemented by the Bank strategy Innovation and Entrepreneurship Lab (https://bit.ly/2wtWect) as well as the Youth Entrepreneurship & Innovation Multi-Donor Trust Fund (https://bit.ly/30q7Mu4) working together with implementing partners Seedstars (www.Seedstars.com) digital agency WAAT (https://WAAT.eu) and development consultants Luvent Consulting (www.Luvent-Consulting.com).

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Over 19k migrant returnees have been provided work by PWD: Pilot

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on Tuesday that over 19,000 migrants who returned to the state from other parts of the country have been provided employment by the Public Works Department in road development and other proj...

PM Modi discusses COVID-19 pandemic with Philippines president

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday discussed the COVID-19 pandemic with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and assured that Indias well-established capacity for manufacturing affordable pharmaceutical products would continue to be d...

Maruti cuts production by 98 pc in May amid coronavirus pandemic

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Tuesday said it has cut production by 97.54 per cent in May at 3,714 units amid coronavirus pandemic, according to a regulatory filing by the company. The company had produced a total...

Protesters heartened by swift reform, but vow broader change

In the two weeks since George Floyds killing, police departments have banned chokeholds, Confederate monuments have fallen and officers have been arrested and charged amid large global protests against violence by police and racism. The mov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020