Shell Lubricants partners Pitstop to offer zero-contact doorstep car servicing

Lubes maker Shell Lubricants on Tuesday said it has partnered with car servicing firm Pitstop to offer zero-contact doorstep vehicle servicing for consumers amid coronavirus pandemic. The partnership aims to tackle the growing need for safety and mobility as the nationwide lockdown eases, minimising exposure for both consumers and mechanics, Shell Lubricants said.

The arrangement allows consumers to book the service listed in the Pitstop app and choose a time slot for which a doorstep team will be assigned to them. It will be followed by the team of mechanics will perform the car inspection, oil change and complete the service using all safety guidelines and sanitise the car, it said. "The Shell-Pitstop partnership will create a new ecosystem through, which consumers will be able to avail safe zero-contact doorstep services for their cars via an app-based platform and mechanic partners will get access to jobs and training through it," Shell Lubricants India Country Head Raman Ojha said.

The tie-up also aims to generate additional business opportunities for the mechanic community whose livelihood has been affected over the past couple of months in the wake of COVID-19, the company said in a release. The initiative will create a unique ecosystem comprising 500 operational vans for doorstep services and will generate employment for mechanics across 20 cities, including Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad.

All the mechanics will be trained to follow relevant safety protocols, including the use of PPE, and ensure that everything is sanitised, it added. "We are delighted to have Shell as our lubricant partner. COVID-19 has changed the services industry worldwide. The consumer is demanding and receiving services at home, and this trend is observing unprecedented growth. "We are receiving a huge demand for doorstep car services and with our vans, we bring the garage to your doorstep, at your convenience. We feel great synergies with Shell in delivering the best car and service maintenance experience across the country," Pitstop founder and Chief Executive Officer Mihir Mohan said.