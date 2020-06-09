Left Menu
Punjab sanctions additional Rs 200 cr for ongoing road, bridge projects

The chief minister also directed to complete on priority building works currently in progress at a cost of Rs 356 crore, the release said.He also underlined the need for timely completion of national highway projects in the state.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-06-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 19:46 IST
Punjab sanctions additional Rs 200 cr for ongoing road, bridge projects

The Punjab government on Tuesday sanctioned an additional Rs 200 crore for completing all ongoing planned road and bridge projects on priority in the current and next fiscal. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also issued directions for expeditious time-bound completion of critical public and building work projects while chairing a video conference meeting of the empowered committee of cabinet on projects of key concern to the state, an official release said.

The meeting was attended by finance minister, public works minister, forest minister and several senior officials, it added. The allocation of an additional Rs 200 crore would give a big boost to the ongoing road and bridge projects, which had been budgeted earlier at a cost of Rs 854 crore.

The fund infusion would raise the total budget for execution of these works to Rs 1,054 crore. The chief minister also directed to complete on priority building works currently in progress at a cost of Rs 356 crore, the release said.

He also underlined the need for timely completion of national highway projects in the state. Singh asked the concerned departments to focus intensively on expediting the process of forest clearance, land acquisition and utility shifting.

He directed the concerned departments to take adequate and prompt measures to clear all impediments in completing projects on time..

