Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vivek Gambhir resigns as Godrej Consumer MD & CEO; Nisaba Godrej to take charge

Leading FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) on Tuesday said its managing director and Chief executive Vivek Gambhir has resigned citing "personal reasons". Gambhir further said that over the last decade, GCPL has transformed into a leading emerging markets home and personal care company, with ambitious aspirations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:05 IST
Vivek Gambhir resigns as Godrej Consumer MD & CEO; Nisaba Godrej to take charge

Leading FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) on Tuesday said its managing director and Chief executive Vivek Gambhir has resigned citing "personal reasons". Gambhir will step down from the position on June 30.

Nisaba Godrej, currently the executive chairperson of GCPL, will assume the charge of MD and CEO of the company with effect from July 1, 2020, according to a company statement. Gambhir, who had joined Godrej Group in August 2009, was elevated as the MD and CEO of the company in July 2013.

On his decision to resign, Gambhir said: "After 11 fulfilling and wonderful years with Godrej, it is time for me to move on to chart the next phase of my journey. For the past many years, I have been living away from my family and seeing them only on weekends." He added, "Recently, I had some health problems that made me think more deeply about my lifestyle. Thankfully, I have fully recovered. I would now like to be able to spend more time with my family."    On the whole development, Nisaba said: "I also want to take this opportunity to thank Vivek for his many contributions to Godrej over the past 11 years. Vivek and I have had a strong partnership for over a decade. He is someone who has not only created a lot of value for Godrej, but has also been a wonderful friend and mentor to me. We wish him much success, health and happiness for the future.” During his tenure, GCPL accelerated its diversification into emerging markets and acquired US-based brand Strength of Nature. Gambhir further said that over the last decade, GCPL has transformed into a leading emerging markets home and personal care company, with ambitious aspirations.  "I am very grateful that I had the opportunity to lead such a fantastic team. I have partnered closely with Nisa over many years, and she been a key architect of GCPL’s growth journey. She has also been an amazing friend. I am sure that under her inspiring and authentic leadership, GCPL will achieve even greater success,” he said.

Nisaba was elevated as executive chairperson of Godrej group’s FMCG arm in May 2017.  GCPL is an over USD 1.5 billion company having presence in over 90 countries. It has presence in the emerging markets of Asia, Africa, Latin America in categories - home care, personal care, hair care..

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Beijing dismissed as ridiculous a Harvard Medical School study of hospital traffic and search engine data that suggested the coronavirus may already have been spreading in China last August.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 7.16 million peop...

LPGA loses a major as Evian Championship in France canceled

The LPGA Tour lost its first major because of the COVID-19 pandemic when it announced Tuesday the Evian Championship in France has been canceled this year. The LPGA Tour cited ongoing travel and border restrictions, along with government qu...

Japanese carmaker Honda hit by cyberattack

Japanese carmaker Honda said Tuesday that it has been hit by a cyberattack that disrupted its business, though it expects the overall impact to be contained. The company said in a statement that it could confirm that a cyber attack has take...

Burundi says president Nkurunziza has died of heart attack

Burundis government says President Pierre Nkurunziza has died of a heart attack at age 56. A statement says the president was admitted to a hospital overnight Saturday after not feeling well. He appeared better Sunday but to very great surp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020