Diplomats from various European countries, including Czech Republic, Denmark, Italy, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Belgium etc along with the representatives of companies operating in Europe participated in the webinar organised by Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) and European Business Group Federation.RIICO MD Ashutosh A T Pednekar said that such interactions would be held regularly.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:23 IST
Rajasthan govt invites European investors to tap business opportunities

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday invited investors from various European countries to invest in the state. In a webinar with diplomats and investors, chief secretary DB Gupta briefed them about opportunities and policy framework of incentives and concessions provided by the state government.

He also highlighted the advantages of the state with regard to connectivity, Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, availability of skilled manpower, resource advantages as well as infrastructure strength. Business representatives from various countries showcased their strengths aligned with business opportunities present in Rajasthan across the sectors.

Additional chief secretary, industries, Subodh Agarwal informed the participants that Rajasthan is the first Indian state to allow MSMEs to start ventures without obtaining approval or clearances. Diplomats from various European countries, including Czech Republic, Denmark, Italy, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Belgium etc along with the representatives of companies operating in Europe participated in the webinar organised by Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) and European Business Group Federation.

RIICO MD Ashutosh A T Pednekar said that such interactions would be held regularly. "The state government is looking at possibilities of entering into MoUs with trade bodies to speed up investment from foreign investors. Further interaction with foreign investors and diplomats are lined up in coming days," he said.

Next interaction of the officials will be held with French companies on June 12..

