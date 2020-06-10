Left Menu
Oriental Trimex limited plans inclusion of more products in flooring segment

BSE and NSE listed, Oriental Trimex Ltd., an ISO 9001

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 13:49 IST
Mr Rajesh Punia - MD. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): BSE and NSE listed, Oriental Trimex Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 Certified Company engaged into mining, imports, and processing of natural stones viz Marble, Traventine and Onyx from all around the globe, has planned major inclusion of more products in flooring and cladding segment. Oriental has a pan India presence with factories located at strategic locations viz Greater Noida, Chennai, and Kolkata and procures premium quality marbles from countries like Italy, Spain, Turkey, Egypt, Greece, and China, etc.

Oriental's brand 'Rare Earth' connotes a Natural-exotic-fine grained-MARBLE which are carefully and selectively handpicked from the world over. The company has strong sourcing abilities and understands the local test of its customers which several players of this field have failed to crack. The marble supplied under Oriental's 'Rare Earth' brand is preferred by well-known architects, dealers, major blue-chip corporates in the building and construction industry, hotels, hospitals, shopping malls, commercial, retail and residential projects.

Oriental has catered its buyers in the northern region including Delhi NCR, a southern region including Bangalore and Chennai, and the eastern region including Kolkata. Presently the company has a 50,400 MTPA capacity for processing natural stones for flooring which is one of the largest in the country. The company has planned to add more products viz exotic imported granites, Nano stones, Designed tiles, and laminated floors in its products range. New launches will enable its customers to have all kinds of flooring and cladding items under one roof.

The company is also strongly present in the mining and processing of granite in the state of Orissa. The processing facilities in its units are fully mechanized with state of the art machinery, all imported from the best overseas suppliers. Oriental is a member of Chemicals and Allied Products Export Promotion Council, Centre of Development of Stones (CDOS), and All India Granite and Stone Association.

The government's initiative to revive stalled housing projects in or around NCR and further the direction of the Supreme Court to complete such projects in a time-bound manner to provide relief to home buyers will help to increase its revenue. Such completion work and required funds have been given to Govt. companies. Many such incomplete projects are in or around Noida, Greater Noida, and Noida extension.

The company has its processing facilities within NCR at Greater Noida only, therefore hope to get such projects including work from hotels and commercial space which would also be upcoming in near future alongside the upcoming Jewar Airport which is always in news. The company has done its extensive study and plans to export its products to the Middle East Market. Under Central Govt's 'Smart City' plan 12 cities of Uttar Pradesh were finalized so far which are moving towards fast urbanization.

The company's focus on these tier 2 and tier 3 cities will give it more advantages, where in the beginning of this year company has appointed its representatives to market its products. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

