IIFCL gets capital infusion of Rs 5,298 crore from govt

It would be able to comfortably maintain its capital to Risk Adjusted Ratio (CRAR) as per RBI regulations and directions and approach the markets to attract more borrowings, it said.IIFCL, wholly owned by the government, provides long-term financial support to infrastructure projects in the country through direct lending, subordinate debt, takeout finance and refinance..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 14:49 IST
India Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL) on Wednesday said the government infused equity share capital of Rs 5,297.60 crore in the company on March 30. This infusion has increased the paid-up equity share capital of IIFCL to Rs 9,999.92 crore against the authorized share capital of Rs 10,000 crore.

"The increased paid-up equity share capital enables IIFCL to create requisite headroom to provide finance to more number of infrastructure projects in the country," it said. IIFCL will now have increased exposure limits for individual projects and developer groups. It would be able to comfortably maintain its capital to Risk Adjusted Ratio (CRAR) as per RBI regulations and directions and approach the markets to attract more borrowings, it said.

IIFCL, wholly owned by the government, provides long-term financial support to infrastructure projects in the country through direct lending, subordinate debt, takeout finance and refinance..

