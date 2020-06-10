Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures steady as investors await Fed's economic outlook

The S&P 500 and Dow futures ticked lower on Wednesday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting that could shed further light on the central bank's view of the economy as it emerges from lockdowns.Fed policymakers will publish their first economic projections since the coronavirus pandemic set off a recession in February that ended a decade-long expansion.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 16:10 IST
US STOCKS-Futures steady as investors await Fed's economic outlook

The S&P 500 and Dow futures ticked lower on Wednesday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting that could shed further light on the central bank's view of the economy as it emerges from lockdowns.

Fed policymakers will publish their first economic projections since the coronavirus pandemic set off a recession in February that ended a decade-long expansion. Investors will also look for any hints on yield curve control measures amid a recent surge in U.S. Treasury yields. The projections and the Fed's policy statement will be released at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT), followed by a press conference with Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Prospects of a rebound in the economy, backed by encouraging data have been pivotal in driving stocks higher in recent weeks, with the Nasdaq notching a record closing high for the second straight session on Tuesday and the S&P 500 ending about 5% below its all-time peak. At 6:02 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 80 points, or 0.29%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.75 points, or 0.15%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 30.25 points, or 0.3%.

Some of the heavyweight stocks on the Nasdaq 100 index - Apple, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc - rose about 0.5% in premarket trading. Oil majors Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp dropped about 1.5% each, as oil prices weakened after a rise in U.S. crude inventories raised concerns of oversupply.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc rose about 4% after the world's largest theater operator said it expected to reopen its theaters globally in July. Economic data at 8:30 a.m. ET is expected to show consumer price index (CPI) was unchanged in May after dropping about 0.8% in the prior month.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Finmin proposes to decriminalize host of minor offences under 19 legislations 

The Finance Ministry has proposed to decriminalise a host of minor offences, including those relating to cheque bounce and repayment of loans, in as many as 19 legislations to help businesses tide over the crisis caused by the coronavirus o...

Aurangabad: Barbers hold protest, demand reopening of salons

Barbers in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra held a protest on Wednesday morning, demanding that the state government allow them to reopen their salons as the COVID-19 crisis and the lockdown has impacted their livelihood. The Maharashtra ...

Virus slows Dubai airport, world's busiest for global travel

Perhaps nowhere is the worlds lack of flights due to the coronavirus pandemic more clearly felt than at Dubai International Airport, for years the worlds busiest for international travel. Its Terminal 3, which sees tens of millions pass thr...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar stumble ahead of Fed

Stock markets nudged down from more than three-month highs on Wednesday, while the dollar stumbled as caution took hold ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. After weeks of strong gains, propelled by hopes of a swift economic recovery as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020