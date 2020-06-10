Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe: RBZ recommends use of 'OMO' bills to mop up excess cash in market

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 10-06-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 17:41 IST
Zimbabwe: RBZ recommends use of 'OMO' bills to mop up excess cash in market
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Monetary Policy Committee has recommended the use of Open Market Operations (OMO) bills to mop up excess cash in the market among other measures aimed at curbing parallel market exchange rates.

In a statement, RBZ governor, John Mangudya has said a number of proposals to stabilize the market were underway.

"The committee also urged more active application of the Open Market Operations Bills to deal with any identified excess liquidity balances in the market," he said.

OMO involves processes in which a central bank mops up excess cash by either buying or selling government bonds in the open market.

Mangudya said the MPC welcomed the RBZ decision to introduce higher denominated banknotes to the market through normal banking channels that are money supply neutral but urged the bank to enhance the process of dealing with and replacing soiled damaged notes in circulation.

"The Committee noted and appreciated the new cash withdrawal limit of 1000 dollars by business entities would need to be closely monitored to avoid abuse," he said.

However, the committee expressed its concerns over the continued deterioration in the exchange rates that were widely being used by the private sector and welcomed the action taken by the bank to curb speculative trading in foreign exchange using electronic banking platforms.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai, June 10 (PTI)

Mumbai, June 10 PTI METAL IN RS. PER KG INCLUSIVE OF GSTCOPPER CABEL SCRAP 432.00 COPPER HEAVY SCRAPS 426.00COPPER ARMATURE CREDIT 417.00COPPER SHEET CUTTING NACOPPER UTENSILS SCRAP NABRASS SHEET CUTTING 310.00BRASS UT...

Goa: GMCH gets new machine for COVID-19 testing

In a bid to ramp up COVID-19 testing facilities in Goa, the state government on Wednesday installed a machine that can test up to 450 samples a day. State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday visited Goa Medical College and Hospital ...

EXCLUSIVE-Europe to accelerate trials of gene-engineered COVID-19 vaccines - sources

European officials aim to speed up trials for coronavirus vaccines containing genetically modified organisms, two EU sources told Reuters, in a move that could help shots developed by companies like AstraZeneca and Johnson Johnson. The Eur...

Germany to ease restrictions on seasonal workers for harvest time

Germany will from next week lift entry restrictions for seasonal workers from European Union and Schengen countries introduced to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner said on Wednesday.With the number of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020