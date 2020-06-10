Maxxis India partially resumes operations at its Sanand-based plant

Tyre maker Maxxis India on Wednesday said it has partially resumed operations at its Sanand-based manufacturing plant with limited number of employee. The manufacturing unit will operate under COVID-19 safety guidelines, Maxxis India said in a statement.

On March 23, the company had shut the operations at the plant for a period of 42 days due to the coronavirus pandemic. "All activities will be carried out in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines while also observing the company's highest standards of safety and hygiene for our employees," Maxxis India Plant Head Liu Chun Hsuan said.