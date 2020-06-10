Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need strong fixed line infra, wifi hotspots in rural areas for robust connectivity: TRAI chief

India needs to strengthen its fixed line infrastructure that currently transports only 6-7 per cent data against the global average of 46 per cent, TRAI Chairman R S Sharma said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 18:48 IST
Need strong fixed line infra, wifi hotspots in rural areas for robust connectivity: TRAI chief

India needs to strengthen its fixed line infrastructure that currently transports only 6-7 per cent data against the global average of 46 per cent, TRAI Chairman R S Sharma said on Wednesday. Sharma also called global companies like Facebook, Google and Amazon showing interest in the telecom space as an "interesting phenomenon".

India has created many digital systems that are churning out huge amounts of data, and the country will have its own use cases for 5G, tapping into opportunities in multiple areas like Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, big data, healthcare and others, Sharma said while addressing ASSOCHAM webinar on 'Digital: The next revolution'. On spectrum, he said that the regulator has already given its recommendations, including for 5G radiowaves, and it is for the government to take the necessary steps.

"Up to 4G there is no dearth of spectrum, we have even given recommendation for 5G. Of course, telecom operators always keep saying you have given high reserve price...as far as we are concerned the horse has left the stable. It is with the government, and they will take the necessary steps," he said. Sharma rued that India has only 100,000 wifi hotspots as compared with France, which has has 1.8 million hotspots.

"…we need inclusive policy, wifi hotspots in remote and rural areas will be one of the steps to ensure that digital connectivity is available to everybody at their reach," Sharma said. More needs to be done on fixed line connectivity, he added.

"India is a peculiar country where you have 1.2 billion mobile connections and we boast that our mobile networks are transporting data more than mobile networks of US and China put together. "But at times we forget to mention that we transport only 6-7 per cent data on the fixed line networks compared to world transporting 46 per cent on these networks. In US, they are transporting 60 per cent of their data on it," he said.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has given its suggestions to government on strengthening fixed line infrastructure, Sharma said, adding that he hopes a decision is taken on regulator's recommendations of leveraging cable TV infrastructure. Sharma said TRAI believes that the telecom space must attract new categories of players.

"It should not just remain limited to telecom service providers which are providing vertically integrated elements...they put towers, fibre, network, central systems and then provide services to consumers. We need to have number of players in between," he said. TRAI will soon float a paper on unbundling these layers from service to network to infrastructure layer, he noted.

"The whole idea is not to reduce someone's role or undercut somebody. The idea is how do you build an ecosystem in the sector where multiple players come," he said. The pandemic has demonstrated that there are digital productivity tools and contactless systems which are available and working well.

"In UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India), I am told…we were using the payment system using the fingerprints, now they are coming out with facial recognition technology. They are going to launch in a couple of weeks, I am told, so this is something which is going to accelerate," he said..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Pradhan reviews fire situation at OIL well in Assam

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday reviewed fire fighting efforts at an oilfield in Assam where two firefighters from state-owned Oil India have died while trying to put out a massive blaze. Oil India Ltds gas well in its Ba...

Fake currency notes seized in Pune, Army man among six held

Fake currency notes with possible face value of crores of rupees were on Wednesday seized in Pune and six persons, including an Army personnel, were arrested in this connection, a police official said. The action was taken in a joint operat...

Department refutes media claims related to COVID-19 patients to resume work

The Department of Employment and Labour has refuted media claims that COVID-19 patients no longer need to test negative to resume work.It is not correct that COVID-19 patients no longer need to test negative to resume work, said the departm...

U.S. protesters topple Columbus statue and throw it in a lake

Anti-racism protesters in Virginia tore down a statue of Christopher Columbus on Tuesday night in Byrd park in Richmond, then draped it in a burning flag and dumped it in a lake, images of the incident posted on social media showed. A wave ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020