Genus Power Infrastructures Q4 net profit at Rs 14 cr
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 10.04 crore in the year-ago quarterTotal income in the said quarter stood at Rs 251.89 crore as against Rs 305.36 crore a year ago. For the financial year 2019-20, consolidated net profit was registered Rs 72.61 crore as compared to Rs 47.98 crore in 2018-19.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 18:50 IST
Total income in the said quarter stood at Rs 251.89 crore as against Rs 305.36 crore a year ago. For the financial year 2019-20, consolidated net profit was registered Rs 72.61 crore as compared to Rs 47.98 crore in 2018-19. Total income in FY20 was Rs 1,076.51 crore as against Rs 1,066.34 crore in FY19. Shares of the company closed 1.47 per cent up at Rs 18.64 on the BSE.
