Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pradhan reviews fire situation at OIL well in Assam

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained till now.Pradhan, through video conferencing, reviewed the situation on Tuesday along with Chief Minister of Assam as well as Oil India, ONGC, international experts and ministry officials.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 19:24 IST
Pradhan reviews fire situation at OIL well in Assam

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday reviewed fire fighting efforts at an oilfield in Assam where two firefighters from state-owned Oil India have died while trying to put out a massive blaze. Oil India Ltd's gas well in its Baghjan oilfield in Tinsukia district of Assam had a blowout or uncontrolled gas emission on May 27. The well caught fire on June 9 as the company brought in experts from the Singapore-based firm Alert Disaster Control to contain the blowout.

"The well was planned to be capped by following the advice of experts and taking all safety precautions. While the clearing operations were going on at the well site, the well caught fire on June 9, 2020, around noontime, spreading the fire in an area of about 200 metres around the well site," the oil ministry said in a statement. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained till now.

Pradhan, through video conferencing, reviewed the situation on Tuesday along with Chief Minister of Assam as well as Oil India, ONGC, international experts and ministry officials. "Assam Chief Minister emphasised the need to allay the apprehensions of the people to the loss of life and property," it said. "The affected families will be given relief and compensation, as may be finalised with state government." Pradhan again held a review meeting through video conferencing on Wednesday with the crisis management team located at the site, officials of OIL India and ministry officials.

"It has been reported that except at the well plinth area, the fire around the site has mostly extinguished," it said. "However, the burning of gas at the well mouth will continue till the well is capped." The fire in around 200 metres periphery has completely burnt about 15 houses, while another 10-15 houses have been partially affected. "Preliminary information indicates that three firemen, two from OIL India, and one from ONGC jumped in a water pool nearby. While ONGC fireman got injured, two OIL India firemen could not save themselves. Their bodies have been retrieved," the statement said.

The debris of burnt rig, fire engines, and other material around the well site will be removed before any operation can be started to cap the well. The statement said arrangements of continuous water supply will have to be made before activities are undertaken at the site which is likely to take 5-6 days to make these arrangements, and all the operations will take about four weeks to complete. Around 1,600 families had already been evacuated from the nearby affected areas and are camped in relief camps set up at nearby safe areas.

"OIL has decided to provide an amount of Rs 30,000 to each of the affected families as immediate relief," it said. "The well is located in the vicinity of Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and Maguri Motapung Beel, a wetland." OIL has engaged an accredited agency to carry out environmental impact in and around Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and Maguri Motapung Beel, it said. "The ministry is constantly reviewing and monitoring the situation." PTI ANZ MKJ.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

JD Gaming open LPL Summer Split with victory

Reigning Spring champions JD Gaming opened the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split by handing Suning their first loss Wednesday in Shanghai. JD Gaming swept Suning 2-1 behind the MVP play of mid laner Zeng Yagao Qi and bot laner Dong-...

Nizamuddin Markaz: Brit national challenges charge sheet and LOC, HC seeks Centre, Delhi Govt stand

The Delhi High Court has sought response of the Centre, police and AAP government on a plea by a British national, who attended the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz, seeking quashing of the charge sheet and the look out circular ...

Shriram Transport Finance logs 70% drop in Mar qtr profit

Shriram Transport Finance Company on Wednesday reported a 70 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit at Rs 223.38 crore for the quarter to March 2020. The non-banking financial company had reported a net profit of Rs 746.04 crore during...

No community transmission: Meghalaya govt after man with no travel history found COVID-19 positive

Allaying fears, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Wednesday that there has been no community spread of the coronavirus in the north-eastern state. His statement comes amid concerns as a 72-year-old man of a village in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020