Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goldman traders gain $1 bln in commodities revenue after oil slump

Goldman Sachs Group Inc commodities unit generated more than $1 billion in revenue this year through May as traders positioned their bets for the collapse in oil prices, a source familiar with the group's finances said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 19:33 IST
Goldman traders gain $1 bln in commodities revenue after oil slump

Goldman Sachs Group Inc commodities unit generated more than $1 billion in revenue this year through May as traders positioned their bets for the collapse in oil prices, a source familiar with the group's finances said on Wednesday. The gains were largely driven by oil trading, the source said, though other commodities, including natural gas, power and precious metals contributed, the source said.

Oil prices plunged to their lowest in years in a dramatic selloff at the start of March. U.S. crude futures at one point fell deep into negative territory as panicked traders bailed out of positions after realizing many would be forced to take physical delivery of oil without a place to put the barrels. Most of Goldman's boost came from oil trading overseen by Singapore-based partner Qin Xiao and Anthony Dewell in London, amid the collapse in oil prices, according to Bloomberg News, which first reported the $1 billion figure, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Numerous funds and brokerages suffered heavy losses in the selloff, sparked by a slump in car and air travel amid lockdowns to curb the spread of the new coronavirus as well as an argument between Saudi Arabia and Russia over production volumes. "We are market makers and a client franchise business, and now as always we do all we can to help our clients manage their risk," Goldman spokesman Patrick Lenihan told Reuters.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

JD Gaming open LPL Summer Split with victory

Reigning Spring champions JD Gaming opened the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split by handing Suning their first loss Wednesday in Shanghai. JD Gaming swept Suning 2-1 behind the MVP play of mid laner Zeng Yagao Qi and bot laner Dong-...

Nizamuddin Markaz: Brit national challenges charge sheet and LOC, HC seeks Centre, Delhi Govt stand

The Delhi High Court has sought response of the Centre, police and AAP government on a plea by a British national, who attended the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz, seeking quashing of the charge sheet and the look out circular ...

Shriram Transport Finance logs 70% drop in Mar qtr profit

Shriram Transport Finance Company on Wednesday reported a 70 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit at Rs 223.38 crore for the quarter to March 2020. The non-banking financial company had reported a net profit of Rs 746.04 crore during...

No community transmission: Meghalaya govt after man with no travel history found COVID-19 positive

Allaying fears, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Wednesday that there has been no community spread of the coronavirus in the north-eastern state. His statement comes amid concerns as a 72-year-old man of a village in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020